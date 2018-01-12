Buckerfields is opening a new store in Langford this spring. Shown here is the retailer’s storefront in Duncan. Photo contributed

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

Jennifer Blyth

Black Press

The booming West Shore, with a growing number of backyard enthusiasts and hobby farmers, is the catalyst behind Buckerfields’ decision to open a new flagship store in the area.

The new location – at 975 Langford Pkwy. – will employ about a dozen people when it opens in April.

“That area of Victoria is very dynamic and growing, the gateway to Metchosin, Sooke and Colwood. It’s also a strong hobby farm area,” said Buckerfields CEO Kelvin McCulloch, noting that the new location will be beside Capital Iron in the same shopping centre as Quality Foods, Cascadia Liquor Store and The Dollar Store.

The 11,000-square-foot location will include 8,500 square feet of retail space and a warehouse, plus an additional 1,200 square-foot greenhouse to the left side of the building and accessible through the store. The parking lot will also be revamped to increase accessibility.

Renovations are currently underway to prepare the space. A grand opening will be announced for later in April.

The new store will feature a full selection of specialty pet foods, pet accessories, home and garden supplies, poultry products, wild bird seed, bee supplies, hand tools, giftware and all of Buckerfields’ traditional feed products.

Apiary products in particular are of growing interest, and McCulloch expects West Shore shoppers to appreciate those opportunities. “That continues to be a new and exciting line,” he said.

A favourite supplier to farmers, pet owners and homesteaders in British Columbia since 1919, the Duncan-based Buckerfields operates nine locations throughout the province, from Salmon Arm to Saanichton.

The store will be the second in Greater Victoria, joining the Keating Cross Road location, and will open seven days a week.

McCulloch says people interested in joining the Buckerfields team are invited to email careers@buckerfields.org with resumes and queries.

“I am expecting a substantial level of interest,” he said.

jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

Comments are closed

Previous story
Nominate someone for an Alberni chamber excellence award

Just Posted

Nominate someone for an Alberni chamber excellence award

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2018… Continue reading

BCHL: Bulldogs make moves at trade deadline

Alberni team deals Welsh, signs Patton as injured players return to lineup

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were affected

Kwispaa LNG an opportunity for Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Co-management with Steelhead LNG is history-making

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

B.C. health minister in Nanaimo to give IHealth system review update

Minister of Health Adrian Dix at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital today

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Most Read