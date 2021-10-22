BUSINESS BEAT: Coastal Flow Creative in Port Alberni focuses on fibre arts

New eateries, new owners at established restaurants are a trend in the Alberni Valley

Michelle Frost has opened a new shop in Port Alberni, Coastal Flow Creative, that offers lessons and supplies for the fibre arts. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

Michelle Frost is expanding her creative endeavours with a new shop focused on fibre arts, Coastal Flow Creative.

Frost, who was raised here, previously had a glass shop at Victoria Quay by the same name, offering classes and glass creations for sale.

Now she has opened in an historic home on Elizabeth Street.

“This is the home of the first female mayor here, Mabel Anderson,” says Frost, who has already had a visit from Anderson’s granddaughters. “She was a spirited entrepreneurial woman, so there is really good energy here.”

The new fibre arts studio and shop features a creator space for classes and for people to come work on projects. The shop offers yarn, felting materials, needles and tools, books, and kits for needle punch, weaving, knitting, felting, hook rugs and more.

Classes have already started with options for those who want to learn to knit, needle felt, and learn to knit socks.

Frost is committed to sourcing locally as much as possible or buying direct from smaller producers both in Canada and abroad.

“My passion for creativity is to ignite creativity in others,” says Frost.

Coastal Flow Creative is at 4632 Elizabeth Street. Order products for pick up and register for classes on line at www.coastalflowcreative.com.

•••

The #5 Café is the newest eatery at Harbour Quay, opened last month by Carmen Akerley, owner of the iconic Sugar Shak next door.

Inspired by a gourmet grilled cheese restaurant she visited once, Akerley saw a need for a soup and sandwich style café.

They offer gourmet grilled cheese and other specialty sandwiches, salads and two kinds of soup every day, but #5 Café is also a bakery. Led by baker Barb Olstad, #5 Cafe offers homemade “mile-high” pies, big gooey cinnamon rolls, muffins, cookies, cupcakes, cakes, bread and more to enjoy on site or take home. And on Tuesdays, Olstad cleans everything and bakes gluten-free and dairy-free treats and bread, so you can take some home or order a sandwich gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan.

Along with specialty coffees and teas, Akerley plans to add smoothies and adult beverages in the spring.

The #5 Café is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harbour Quay.

•••

Also at Harbour Quay, Turtle Island Fish and Chips has been bought by Jennifer and Andy Wang who moved to Vancouver Island five months ago looking for a business opportunity.

Andy is cooking while Jennifer is at the order counter.

“Lots of customers have been coming by to meet us,” says Jennifer, who adds they hope to stay open through the winter.

The couple are keeping the popular fish & chips and seafood menu that Turtle Island is known for, with a few new added specialties including Boomstick hot dogs, deep-fried wontons and almond chicken and chips.

“We want to keep the high quality,” says Jennifer. “But we wanted to add some Asian-style options.”

Turtle Island is open Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 778-776-3338 for takeout. Menu is available on Facebook.

•••

There are some other new faces around town. Ryan Currie is the new owner/operations manager at Jiffy Lube. Currie and a business partner are owners of the Jiffy Lube in Fort St. John and recently bought the one in Port Alberni. Currie will run the Port Alberni location. His family will be joining him in Port Alberni shortly, now that he has found a home to purchase. www.jiffylubeservice.ca

•••

Over at Save-On-Foods, James Arbow is the new general manager. Arbow has been with Save-On in Victoria for 13 years and in the retail grocery business even longer. He and his family are settling into Port Alberni, where they bought a house before even seeing the community.

During October, Save-On-Foods is having a “round-up” fundraiser for the ADSS Breakfast Club. Just round up your purchase to the nearest dollar to help out this worthy group. www.saveonfoods.com

•••

Helping others is happening at Alberni Brewing as well, where, after consulting with the Tseshaht First Nation, they are donating $5 from every burger sold on the last Monday of the month. Guests are encouraged to wear orange shirts that day. The first one is Oct. 25. The money collected will go to the Tseshaht AIRS account. www.albernibrewingcompany.ca

•••

Former Elected Chief Councillor of the Tseshaht First Nation, Cynthia Dick is the new manager of the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). NETP provides employment related services and programs to all First Nation peoples living in the geographic service area covering the Vancouver Island West Coast. For more information go to www.nuuchahnulth.org/services

•••

Amber Severinson Klisioux is a registered social worker who has opened Huu-Miis & Tuḥmapt Counselling Services. She has 15 years experience in support work. Klisioux pursued her Masters of Social Work through the University of Toronto and studied Indigenous Trauma & Resiliency.

She is a proud c̓išaaʔatḥ and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ woman and strives to be anti-racist and to incorporate decolonization in her practice.

The office is shared with counsellor Sandra Karlsen of Heart & Soul Counselling. Call 236-544-0464 for an appointment. www.huumiistuhmapt.wordpress.com

•••

Bianca Filipchuk has retired from the Port Alberni Port Authority. During her time at the port she has held a variety of positions such as receptionist, executive assistant to the president, corporate secretary to the directors, manager of administration, human resources, insurance and properties. Lisa Scherbarth replaces Filipchuk as the new manager of administration and properties for the Port Alberni Port Authority. www.papa-appa.ca

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort AlberniSmall Business