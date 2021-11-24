BUSINESS BEAT: Dog Mountain Brewing is expanding in Port Alberni’s uptown neighbourhood

Artist Jenny Kirby, left, delivers some of her nautical-themed work to new shop owner Lisa Harrison at Blue Fish Gallery. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

by TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

The Fenton Group of realtors are giving back this holiday season by collecting warm clothing for those in need. You can donate gently used coats and winter items until Dec. 13.

Please place items in a plastic bag, washed and ready to wear. Drop off at the Royal Lepage office at 1-4505 Victoria Quay, Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.justlistedalberni.ca

•••

Robin Miles and Andy Richards, owners of Dog Mountain Brewing, are excited about their plans for the property next door to the brewpub that they recently purchased.

“It was always our five-year plan to expand,” says Miles. The house, next to the brewpub on Third Avenue, has been for sale for several years and needs renovations, but for Miles and Richards, the purchase is already making a big difference.

“Everyone used to walk through the brewery to get to the (rooftop) patio,” says Miles. Now customers can access the patio from a walkway to the left of the street entrance. “Now we don’t need to interrupt workflow so customers can pass through. We can just keep working and still open for lunch.”

In addition to being able to work uninterrupted in the brewery, the house acquisition will allow for storage of supplies, a cold room and office space, all needed now that their craft beers are distributed Island wide.

The plan is to also provide a dog-friendly picnic zone in a park-like setting in the front yard. Richards hopes the space will be in use by spring. www.dogmountainbrew.com

•••

Lisa Harrison has shifted from employee to owner of Blue Fish Gallery. Harrison carries on the vision of founder Cheryl Iwanowsky who died earlier this year. Harrison plans to continue offering artisan created gifts and décor at the little blue house at the corner of Second Avenue and Mar Street. www.bluefishgallery.info or stay updated on Facebook.

•••

Bibi J’s, the profit for non-profit business owned by Helma Swinkels, is celebrating their first anniversary. During their first year they have presented three $3,000 cheques to local charities. Bibi J’s gift shop offers artisan created housewares, clothing, jewellery and more from Vancouver Island and around the world. Find them Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.at 4473 Gertrude Street or follow Bibi J’s on Facebook.

•••

Boundless Beauty is celebrating five years of business. The store, located at 4821 Johnston Road, offers plus size and maternity clothing for women as well as accessories and some consignment items. Order online at boundlessbeauty.ca or find them on Facebook.

•••

It’s been 10 years since Naomi Nicholson opened the Secluded Wellness Centre. Although Nicholson has retired from massage and health services, she still operates Chims Guest House on the same property, teaches online and has other business interests in the community.

•••

The Mr. (Mrs.) Potato food truck is joining the food truck pod at Clutesi Haven Marina. Under new ownership, Rob and Nellie Lindsay will be serving up classic fare including the well-loved hand cut fries the food truck is known for. Cook Rob has 30-years’ experience in the food industry. Watch their Facebook page at mrpotatoportalberni for updates on their opening.

•••

After a decade of helping local businesses, Tashia Potter is rebranding and expanding her marketing business. Sun Six Creative Agency offers graphic and web design, brand photography, headshots, and brand and social strategy/marketing. Potter has opened a new office in the Adelaide Centre. www.sunsix.ca or call 250-735-6052.

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniSmall Business