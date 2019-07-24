Ojas Cats stands outside his new business, Cats Tats in Port Alberni. He painted the mural himself to brighten up the building at Pemberton and Gertrude. TERESA BIRD PHOTO

BUSINESS BEAT: Innovation drives new Port Alberni tattoo artist

Businesses opening and re-opening in Uptown Port Alberni

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

When Ojas Cats opened a tattoo shop in Nelson, BC 21 years ago, things were different in his industry. He sought to change the culture by doing things a bit differently.

“I have always been a bit of an innovator,” says Cats, who recently moved his shop Cats Tats to Port Alberni. “I had daytime hours, which was unheard of then. I was the first tattoo artist to get support through Community Futures in Canada. And I was the second in Canada to work with a rotary machine.”

In his shop he tries to create a “spa-like” experience for his clients with aromatherapy and sound therapy. He uses environmentally friendly materials, like vegetable-based inks and has developed his own 100 percent organic cream he calls Tat-Dew that reduces redness and scabbing.

“It’s not just about putting a picture on your body,” says Cats. “It’s a healing experience. Everybody who comes in, comes in for a reason even if they don’t realize it.”

Cats has renovated the former car dealership office at the corner of Pemberton and Margaret, next to Manzini’s Animal Clinic. Call him at 250-352-5575 or learn more at www.cats-tats.ca

•••

Healthy Habits has opened their new location on Upper Third Avenue, in the business that was formerly the Pine Café. The new shop also includes a bike shop with a selection of bikes, bike gear and parts. They are open Monday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 240-724-6280 or follow them on Facebook.

•••

The long-anticipated opening of Brie & Barrel Bistro has arrived with evening hours Wednesday to Sunday. The restaurant is located in the iconic Carters Shoes building on Argyle Street and is owned by Colin and Sharie Minions. The menu includes a variety of daily specials, pasta, vegan offerings, desserts and more all paired with wines and whiskies. Reservations recommended. Call 250-724-0010.

•••

Portal Curios and Oddities held a grand re-opening art show Sunday July 21 at the shop. After a winter of renovations, they celebrated with new artists’ works being added to the store at the corner of Harbour Quay. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow them on Facebook or call 778-863-5202

•••

Renovations at CJ’s Place Restaurant, also on Argyle Street are complete and owner Crystal is updating the menu to match the new digs. Drop by for new options including a Beyond Meat burger, steak and prawns and more. Call 778-402-8729.

•••

The restaurant space on Margaret Street next to the Alberni Valley News office has also undergone a winter of renovations and is now open for business. Valley Catering and Lunch is owned by Wendy McKinney and offers breakfast and lunch items as well as catering for all kinds of events. Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 778-419-1659.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher.

E-mail your business tips to publisher@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

Just Posted

July 24 is 2019’s Day in the Life of Port Alberni

Take a photo on this day and enter our contest!

Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Alberni teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Port Alberni looks to sell or lease out heritage train station

(By MIKE YOUDS and ELENA RARDON) City staff in Port Alberni will… Continue reading

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students, parents

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

Tourism Nanaimo invites celebrities to sample ‘real’ Nanaimo bars

Tourism organization creates video, invites actors Seth Rogen and Dan Levy to visit

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Vancouver Island man wanted after walking away from halfway house in Victoria

Warrant issued for Jesse Goodale, convicted of aggravated assault

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Most Read