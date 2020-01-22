BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

Entrepreneur Kevin Wright is delving into a new business in Port Alberni: mobile home repair and maintenance shop. (PHOTO COURTESY KEVIN WRIGHT)

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

The long-anticipated Dog Mountain Brewery opened its doors Dec. 28 with nine brews on tap, including a guest brew that is a sour, says co-owner Robin Miles. There are also five varieties of craft ciders and some craft soda for those who aren’t imbibing.

Enjoy a brew indoors in the pub or on the rooftop patio which has a great view and is fully covered and heated.

Dog Mountain has a full “pub grub” style menu, but if Facebook and Instagram are any indication, their signature Dark Tower Donair is a big hit. And children are welcome at the pub, until 7 p.m. each day.

Miles and co-owner Andy Richards started planning to open a brewery in Port Alberni back in 2018. They bought the building on upper Third Avenue and have been renovating it over the last year while also working on their brews.

To learn more, visit them on Facebook and Instagram. Dog Mountain Brewing is open 11 a.m. everyday. Open until 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

•••

After a difficult year with his health, entrepreneur Kevin Wright is moving forward with a new business venture.

Wright says once the idea struck, he couldn’t wait to get started. He bought a retired ambulance and has reworked it for his business.

“The word has spread quickly and I am already pretty much booked up for January,” says Wright.

He has more than 30 years of experience with renovations, most notably at the Steampunk Café and Coffee House where he created a unique atmosphere in the coffee shop, reading room and meeting room. Wright’s new venture, House Medic, is a fully-insured and licensed maintenance and repair shop on wheels.

Call 1-250-206-4911. Or check out his projects on Facebook.

•••

Carly Potter has come home and opened a new business. Born and raised in Port Alberni, Potter returned to the Valley in November to be closer to family and has now opened her acupuncture business at Slammer’s Gym.

Potter is a licensed acupuncturist, graduating from the Canadian College of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in Victoria. She worked on cruise ships for four years before establishing a clinic in England. Now she is back in the Valley.

Potter’s specialties include pain management, cosmetic acupuncture, stress/anxiety relief and women’s health.

You can book online on the Facebook page for Carly Potter Acupuncture or call 250-735-7668.

•••

Local businesses Cascadia Seaweed, Imagination FX, R. Anderson & Associates and San Group are part of an elite group of businesses on Vancouver Island: they are all finalists in the 20th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards.

“(This year) has been good year for business on Vancouver Island,” notes Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event, set for Jan. 30 at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria. “The room will be filled with some of the most successful businesses from across the Island. It’s a time to celebrate, but it’s a fantastic networking opportunity with award winning companies.”

For more information go to: www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

•••

Arrowsmith Rotary is supporting the ADSS Culinary Arts Club by funding the costs for students to write their Food Safe Certification. Program coordinator, Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club has brought together North Island College, Island Health, City of Port Alberni Parks, Recreation and Heritage, ADSS Administration and Arrowsmith Rotary to provide opportunities for ADSS students to learn about cooking nutritional meals and to work toward their Food Safe certification. The certification will allow students to work in the food service industry.

Chef Al Irving from NIC is the instructor providing the professional training for the 15 students from the after school club. Classes are held at NIC Culinary Arts facility.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.