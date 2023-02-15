BUSINESS BEAT: New Alberni businesses feed body, soul and bank accounts

From physio to food security, crossfit to financial fitness, entrepreneurs have you covered

Sylvain Rollin of Wesco Foods at Harbour Quay has created a non-profit entity to improve food security in the Alberni Valley. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Entrepreneurs are starting the new year with new businesses in the Alberni Valley.

Devin Eaton has moved from Ontario to bring crossfit to town. Alberni Valley CrossFit is located on Argyle Street, across from Wildflower Bakery.

Eaton has been doing crossfit for 12 years, starting in university, and has been coaching for the past nine. He sold his studio near Ottawa and headed to Port Alberni where the lifestyle and outdoors appealed to him.

“There has been a lot of appreciation from the community,” says Eaton. “There were a lot of people doing crossfit in their basements and garages who are coming out.”

Crossfit is a class-based program that focuses on functional movement, practicing how the body is meant to move in a functional way.

“We all come together but work at our own level,” says Eaton. “We never do the same workout twice.”

There are eight people in the class and the first one is free to try. Eaton says he has had members from age 7 to 80 take part.

For more information check out Alberni Valley CrossFit on Facebook or call 613-213-3187.

•••••

Local physiotherapist Jamie Heaviside has opened his own practice located at Wallace Street and Sixth Avenue, previously Slammer’s Gym. Innov8 resembles a gym with exercise equipment, weights and more.

“I wanted a space where I can test physical abilities,” says Heaviside. “How do we know if the client can go back to work, go back to sports, if we can’t test their abilities?”

Heaviside came to Port Alberni eight years ago from the U.K. where he earned a masters degree in physiotherapy and worked in outpatient care, sports rehab and with the British Army.

“I thought the time was right for me to open my own practice,” says Heaviside. “To bring my own brand of physio to Port Alberni. I want to get people out of the treatment room and into the gym. To work with the client to help reach their goals and get them back to what they love to do.”

Heaviside is also bringing other programs to the community including GLA:D, a Danish program for those dealing with osteoarthritis, and Blood Flow Restriction Therapy.

Book an appointment with Innov8 Physiotherapy online at www.innov8physio.ca.

•••••

Also branching out on their own are financial planner Michelle Cheetham and tax preparer Lauren Skinner. The two women, friends for 30 years, saw an opportunity to open their own office in January at the RE/Max office on the corner of Johnston Road and Ian Avenue.

Cheetham, a financial planner with Canada Life, has more than 20 years experience in finance while Skinner has been preparing taxes for people in Port Alberni for 30 years.

“It’s a new year, the right location and it was time to branch out,” says Cheetham. “Everything just fell into place.”

“We offer complementary services, so we make a strong team,” adds Skinner.

Cheetham can be reached at 250-731-9455 or michelle@michellecheethamfinancial.com

Skinner can be reached at 250-720-6900 or lskinnertax@gmail.com

•••••

Sylvain Rollin of Wesco Foods is opening a new Friday night food market this spring to further enhance local food availability.

Rollin’s journey to B.C. has been as much about growth as his passion for agriculture. Originally from Gatineau, Que., he made his way to Kelowna and the Okanagan, tree planting on an apple farm and learning firsthand about organic farming. In Osoyoos, he picked fruit and learned about tree pruning.

After moving to Port Alberni and getting involved in one of the farmer’s markets, he saw a gap in food security. He has since created Wesco Foods, a non-profit entity that offers small producers a place to sell their products.

Wesco Foods is located in Spirit Square at Harbour Quay, and business has been sparse this winter. He’s ready to kick off the spring and summer seasons with a new Friday night market at Spirit Square opportunity for farmers, caterers, processors and food creators. The market will start the first Friday in April and run every Friday from 4-7 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Rollin has many ideas to increase food security in the Alberni Valley, and is always planning. He would like to start a local food market incubator program, and has been searching for a greenhouse where he can offer culinary training services and mentorship programs for members.

www.wescofoods.ca

•••••

Brave Sinergy is a new business in town that opened with an event at the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus on Jan. 24.

Brave Sinergy is an international company based on Vancouver Island, focusing on supporting clients on the Island, Canada, the USA, and Latin America, says a press release from CEO Irene Cordero.

Brave Sinergy is an organization that works with progressive organizations to expand diversity and inclusion practices. It ensures these practices meet the highest possible standards by advocating for people with disabilities and people within minority groups across industries and borders by matching their talent pool with the right jobs, says the press release.

For more information go to www.bravesinergy.com

Teresa Bird is the group publisher for the Alberni Valley News, Parksville-Qualicum Beach News and Westerly News. Do you have a business tip for her column? E-mail her at teresa.bird@blackpress.ca.

Alberni Valley Crossfit owner and coach Devin Eaton demonstrates his skills at his new studio on Argyle Street. (TERESA BIRD/Alberni Valley News)

Tax preparer Lauren Skinner and financial planner Michelle Cheetham have joined forces to open their own offices. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)