BUSINESS BEAT: Rotarians from India visit Port Alberni

BY TERESA BIRD

Alberni Valley News

Local Rotary clubs celebrated the installation of new officers with some special guests on June 13. A delegation of Rotarians from India were visiting in Port Alberni as part of a Rotary Friendship Exchange. The group spent three days in Port Alberni last week and were invited to a barbecue with both clubs at the home of Christina and Jim Proteau.

Past president of his own club in India, Casey Phillips, performed the honours as new officers took their oath to upload the values of the international service club. New president of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni is Eric Mathieson. For Rotary Club of Port Alberni – Arrowsmith the new president is Larry McGifford. Teresa Bird and Terry Deakin are outgoing presidents of the respective clubs.

Rotarian Anna Berry, who is taking part in the Rotary exchange, will visit India in January.

Find information about either club on Facebook.

•••

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot hosted some high ranking guests June 11, as Minister of State for Trade George Chow stopped in. Chow was in the community to discuss the progress of the Export Navigator Pilot Project that the local community futures is participating in. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and local MLA Scott Fraser was also at the meeting.

The Export Navigator pilot offers businesses access to community-based export specialists who can provide a personalized, step-by-step approach to exporting and help connect business to the market information, export programs, financial services, and business development experts needed at every stage of the process.

•••

Two new legal professionals are hanging their shingle in Port Alberni.

Kurt Meyer, a newly licensed Notary Public is opening his office at Kingsway Crossing, on Argyle Street next to Boomtown Café. Meyer has worked in the insurance industry for many years and most recently as branch manager at Westland Insurance. After three years of study and an internship in Lake Cowichan, he is ready to open his own office.

Notary publics can assist with wills, estate planning, real estate documentation, witnessing documents, powers of attorney and many other legal documents.

Gary Russell of Marshall & Lamperson Law Corporation is adding his office to the services at AV Financial on Johnston Road. Location owner Aaron Vissia is renovating his meeting room to accommodate offices for Russell and his staff. Russell currently has an office in Qualicum Beach. www.mllawcorp.ca

•••

It’s patio season for local eateries so take advantage of the summer weather with a little al fresco dining. The new patio at Twin City Brewing is now open and has added needed seating. The tables and chairs are also out at Steampunk Café, Boomerangs Cafe, Starboard Grill, Porto Taco, Swale Rock Café, Boomtown Café, Pescadores, Boston Pizza, Coombs Country Candy (did we miss any?) and all the food is good to go to a picnic table at Harbour Quay where you can find Mexican, fish and chips, barbecue pulled pork, soup and sandwich or just an ice cream cone. Wander down to Harbour Quay on Wednesday evenings in July and August to enjoy some music with your meal from the group Highway 4, who will hold their weekly jam session near Sugar Shak.

•••

The fresh bagels at Everything Bagel at Victoria Quay are now being served at Starboard Grill. The Harbour Quay restaurant is the third business to carry the bagels, joining Arrowvale Campground (which, incidentally, also has a patio to enjoy a bagel and beverage) and Bamfield Mercantile.

•••

A pair of businesses are gearing up to say thank you to their customers on Saturday, July 7. Alberni Co-op will show their appreciation on Co-op Member Day at Glenwood Centre 11 am to 3 pm . The festivities will include family activities, food and prizes.

Tseshaht Market will also hold their annual customer appreciation day on July 7, 11 am to 4 pm at the market. Traditional barbecued salmon, craft vendors, face painting, inflatables and in-store specials.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Do you have something you’d like her to include in her next Business Beat column? You can reach her via e-mail at teresa.bird@albernivalleynews.com or by phone at 250-723-6399.