Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality, and is now seeking pre-qualification requests from organizations which want to design, build, and operate it. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality, and is now seeking pre-qualification requests from organizations which want to design, build, and operate it. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College a step closer to launching on-campus film studio

Requests for pre-qualification are now open

Camosun College is one step closer to bringing plans for a film studio on its Interurban campus into reality with the opening of the request for pre-qualification from contractors.

In a release, the school said the request invites companies to become pre-qualified to design, build, and fund the studio in exchange for a 99-year lease. Responses will be used to form a shortlist of organizations that will be invited to a second stage of the process, which involves a request for proposals.

“Camosun is hoping to turn its vision of a commercial film studio combined with educational components into a reality with the release of a request for pre-qualification,” said Geoff Wilmshurst, vice-president of partnerships, in the release. “The process is intended to result in an innovative proposal that benefits the college, students, and the local economy.”

Next steps include an all-proponent meeting later in September with a submission deadline of Sept. 30. Exact dimensions, size, layout, timelines and costs will be finalized with the input of the preferred proponent.

A copy of the request for pre-qualification is available at bcbid.gov.bc.ca.

In spring 2021, the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training provided $150,000 to aid Camosun in the exploration of educational opportunities for students in the B.C. film industry and the potential development of an on-campus film studio.

READ MORE: Camosun film studio in Saanich moves along as community concerns heard

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CollegeFilm industryGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coastal Community Credit Union plans Sept. 9 grand opening for new building
Next story
Taiwan-China tensions a reminder to tech: diversify chip manufacturers

Just Posted

Oceanside Generals Brady O’Brien gets his shot blocked by the pad of Port Alberni Bombers goalie Lukas Toth during their VIJHL game at Oceanside Place, Sept. 9. (Michael Briones photo)
Oceanside Generals power past Port Alberni Bombers 5-4 in VIJHL season opener

Twyla Slonski, chief electoral officer for the City of Port Alberni, presents the vintage top hat from which the names of council and mayoral candidates are drawn to determine the order listed on the ballot in the 2022 municipal election. The hat belonged to Arthur E. Waterhouse, the first mayor of Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Who’s running: candidate lists released for Alberni Valley civic election

Jo and Timothy Gislason, left, look at the scenery from the waterfront walkway that opened on the Somass lands July 1, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni looks for ideas on Somass Lands

“Frosty” by Emma Paveley is one of the paintings on display at DRAW Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New autumn exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery