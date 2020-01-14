Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Cannabis company Aphria cuts outlook for 2020, reports second-quarter loss

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million

Cannabis company Aphria Inc. slashed its outlook as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $35 million and $42 million.

That compared with guidance in October for net revenue between $650 million and $700 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $88 million and $95 million.

The revised forecast came as Aphria reported a net loss of $7.9 million or three cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $54.8 million or 22 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net revenue in what was the second quarter of Aphria’s 2020 financial year totalled $120.6 million, up from $21.7 million a year earlier.

Aphria also announced Irwin Simon would become the company’s chief executive. Simon, who is also Aphria’s chairman, has been serving as interim chief executive since last February.

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

ALSO READ: Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Just Posted

Port Alberni hires community policing manager for safety team

Dave Cusson was the community policing manager for the city of Nanaimo

Wesley the therapy dog brings smiles to Port Alberni’s seniors

The border collie and his handler make the rounds of seniors’ homes every month

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves at trade deadline

Bulldogs add veteran defenceman; former WHL forward to lineup

TOTEM 65: Armada boys lose heartbreaker to Carihi High in second game of home tourney

Port Alberni hosts will play for third place again on Saturday, Jan. 11

TOTEM 65: Armada senior girls lose heartbreaker to Highland from Comox

Host team will play for third place on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the ADSS gym

TOTEM 65: Biggest event yet, ADSS organizers say

Alberni Armada teams finish in fifth place in 65th annual basketball tourney

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

Vancouver Island dispatchers see rise in 911 calls due to snowfall

A 10 per cent increase was seen overnight, with more throughout the day

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Most Read