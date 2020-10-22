Port Alberni artist Shayne Lloyd has designed a line of artisan clothing under his own label, Ursalia Creative. Lloyd teamed up with Stanfield for his first project. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Celebrate Alberni Valley businesses both large and small

Consider supporting local when shopping for the holidays this year

BY TERESA BIRD

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

This is National Small Business Week in Canada, a time when most years in the Alberni Valley News we celebrate small businesses, the services they provide and all they contribute to our communities in a special section. This year small businesses need more than recognition, they need help.

Here in Port Alberni local businesses support all the things that make our community great: festivals, clubs, family activities, sports and beyond. They ensure our local economy is strengthened for the things our community needs. They pay taxes that support infrastructure, employ local staff, are generous to charities, and give of their time to make the Alberni Valley better.

Now it is time for the community to give back to those local businesses. Online and out-of-town shopping may appear more convenient or even more economical (debatable), but do not support our city, our charities, our festivals, etc. Local businesses do. And most provide safe options for shopping including online shopping (check out www.betterbuyportalberni.ca), curbside pickup and delivery.

This coming season look local first when shopping and help Port Alberni businesses recover from a challenging year.

Now on to some local business news.

Accountant David Oscienny, CPA, CA has retired. His office on Third Avenue has served the community for 25 years with professional accounting, business consultation and taxation services. Oscienny and his wife Brenda raised a family of four in the Alberni Valley and have been active community members generously supporting local sports and the arts. The business has been sold to Daryl Robbins, an accounting firm with offices in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Oceanside and Nanaimo. Call 250-723-2471.

•••

Local artist Shayne Lloyd had created an artisan clothing line called Ursalia Creative. They offer 100 percent Canadian-made clothing by Stanfield. Items are currently available at Cloud City Apparel on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. Find them on Facebook for the latest designs.

•••

The Alberni Valley Lions are holding their annual auction online again this year. All viewing, bidding and payment will be done on line to ensure COVID-19 restrictions are adhered to. Organizer George Smith says they are grateful to the local business community that has stepped up to support them again this year. View auction items starting Oct. 23. Bidding runs from Nov. 12 to 19. www.avlionsauction.com.

•••

Congratulations to 13 staff at Save-On-Foods who are receiving service awards. Most notably Bal Dulku, Terri Goundan and Tracey Mcintosh have served customers for 40 years. Rhonda Aman receives recognition for 15 years with Save-On-Foods, while Mick Dass, Renata Grumbach, Brenda Menard, and Paul Moeller are receiving 10-year service awards. Brett Tremblay, Dustin Irmen, Jessica Dagenais, Marcus Taylor and Mark Dudley have been with the company for five years. www.saveonfoods.com

•••

Coastal Community Credit Union is extending a helping hand to non-profit community organizations. To help them continue their valuable community work, Coastal Community has redesigned its Building Healthier Community Fund. Renamed the Relief and Resiliency Fund, the retooled program will help non-profits through the pandemic.

The initiative offers one-time funds to community organizations who are facing new needs as a result of COVID-19. As the name suggests, there are two funding categories: Relief and Resilience. Relief covers immediate short-term needs like replacing funds from cancelled fundraising events. Resilience is targeted for the adjustments organizations need to make to deliver community services in the long term. Applications are now open, so head over to cccu.ca to find out more.

Daryl Robbins of Robbins and Company Chartered Professional Accountants has taken over the business of David and Brenda Oscienny of Port Alberni, who are retiring. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Most Read