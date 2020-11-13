Chevy Bolts recalled over vehicle fires in U.S.

GM Canada has notified owners of a recall for Chevy Bolts due to five catching fire in the United States.

“A select number of these vehicles were built with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s Ochang, Korea facility that may pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or very close to full, capacity. While our investigation into this condition continues, GM has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate this risk,” the Nov. 13 recall notice said.

The voluntary recall impacts more than 68,000 vehicles worldwide, including in Canada. The recall applies to vehicles made between 2017 and 2019 and only vehicles with the Korean batteries. Owners can check their VIN to see if their vehicle is part of the recall.

The company was investigating the incidents and said it has been cooperating with the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has started an investigation, according to Jesse Ortega, executive chief engineer with GM.

“GM is working quickly to finalize the necessary repair procedures and/or obtain parts. You will be notified via written communication when the repair procedure or parts are available. You can also check back at this website or with your preferred Certified Service Dealer,” the automaker said.

GM is recommending owners change their vehicle charge settings to not go beyond 90 per cent. In some vehicles that’s called Hill Top Reserve which prevents the vehicle from fully charging. While newer models can allow the owner to choose the 90 per cent Target Charge setting.

“If you are unable to successfully make these changes, or do not feel comfortable making these changes, we ask you to not park your car in your garage or carport until after you have visited your dealer,” the company said.

“We recommend scheduling a service appointment with your dealership beginning Nov. 17 to update the vehicle’s battery software to automatically limit the maximum state of charge to 90 per cent. Our engineers are working around the clock to identify a permanent fix, and we intend to deploy a final remedy to remove the 90% limitation as quickly as possible after the first of the year, 2021.”

