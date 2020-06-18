China Creek Campground opens more sites for overnight camping

Families spend some physically distanced time on the beach at China Creek Campground in June 2020. (HEATHER MILLIGAN/ Alberni Valley News)

China Creek Campground and Marina will accept all-sites guest reservations for overnight camping starting June 18, 2020.

The campground has conducted a gradual opening of services since June 1, as evolving COVID-19 safety guidelines have been announced by the provincial medical health officer and then put into place. They are now accepting guests for overnight and day use camping.

“Since then, we received further guidance and provided our staff additional training to keep themselves and our guests safe,” said Cecilia Addy, manager of marina services with the Port Alberni Port Authority.

“We understand that many people are as excited to enjoy visiting China Creek Campground and Marina as there are people who are anxious due to COVID-19. Therefore, we have implemented a number of significantly enhanced personal safety and hygiene measures ranging from limited access to amenities; stringent and frequent cleaning regimen; and physical distancing among guests and staff.”

Best practices will be posted online, on site and provided to all staff and guests. In order to maintain the safe enjoyment of China Creek Campground and Marina we ask that all guests adhere to the site guidelines with particular observance of the following:

• Stay home if you have cough, fever or other symptoms of illness or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within last 14 days;

• Respect physical distancing when interacting with other staff and guests by maintaining two metres (six feet) apart from each other;

• Limit gatherings to no more than eight people.

“We will continue to follow guidelines issued by Public Health Officers and ask our visitors do the same also,” Addy said.

If provincial health guidelines are followed and safe practices maintained, the Port Alberni Port Authority will be able to expand the opening of China Creek Campground and Marina soon. For all reservations and inquiries please call 250-723-9812 or e-mail chinacreek@alberniport.com.

