City of Port Alberni’s façade program popular this year

Program is oversubscribed for the first time since 2016

Bute Street Veterinary Clinic is one of 50 businesses that have taken advantage of the City of Port Alberni’s façade improvement program to freshen the look of their building. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

For the first time since 2016, the City of Port Alberni’s façade improvement program is oversubscribed.

The city began the approval process earlier in the year to make it easier for business owners to secure contractors.

READ: City of Port Alberni renews its façade program

“I have no idea why it’s so popular this year, other than word of mouth is getting out,” said Lori Camire, executive director of Community Futures of Alberni-Clayoquot, which administers the program on the city’s behalf. “It’s a good program.”

This year’s program garnered 12 applications, which isn’t more than they usually get, “but it’s double what we can fund,” Camire said. “In previous years there has been more than what the city contributes…in early years there was more money to be had.”

In the first year of the program there were 29 applicants, 28 projects approved and 17 projects completed. The second year there were 23 applicants, Camire said.

“The numbers (for 2022) aren’t the biggest but the money we have at play, it’s more than what we can afford,” she added. The city funds up to $50,000 of approved façade improvement projects, subject to conditions. Not every project that is submitted is approved: there are guidelines that have to be followed, and businesses have to contribute a certain amount financially.

There have been 50 successful projects since the program began in 2016, Camire said. The program started during an economic downturn, and both the city and CFAC contributed to it. Community Futures is still involved, although the city has taken over the financial portion.

“To see this seven years in the making and 50 buildings completed, it’s a good program,” she said.

Camire said all the applications received for 2022 were good ones. “It’s going to be really difficult to make a decision.”

The 2022 applications were adjudicated in early May and were to have been chosen shortly afterward. Successful candidates usually aren’t made public.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessPort AlberniVeterinarians