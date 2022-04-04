A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour as two Victoria Clipper vessels pass each other. Clipper service is set to return to Victoria April 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Clipper ferries set to connect Victoria and Seattle again come mid-April

Tickets available now for ferry service after long pandemic-related hiatus

A Victoria and Seattle connector ferry is set to sail this spring after pandemic impacts halted trips last fall.

Clipper Vacations is accepting bookings online only for its sailings between Seattle and Victoria starting April 15, and April 29 for its Seattle and Friday Harbor route.

Vaccinated travellers no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1. However, Health Canada requires that anyone arriving from outside the country wear a mask in public for two weeks.

The international fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria suspended services in October 2021, less than a month after returning to local waters due to a lack of ridership. The familiar red, white and blue catamarans had returned to the Inner Harbour on Sept. 17, 2021 after 18 months idle.

For more schedule information, visit clippervacations.com.

