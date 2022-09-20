Coastal Community Credit Union brings business under one new roof in Port Alberni

Longtime Coastal Community Credit Union members Ivan and Sally Bratosh, ,left, receive a briefing on the new bank machine from Port Alberni branch manager Corinne Castle and onscreen teller Simran. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Coastal Community Credit Union held an official opening of its new office building on Johnston Road in Port Alberni on Sept. 9, 2022.

The new building will now house the credit union’s banking, insurance, wealth management and commercial business lines under one roof, uniting the bank that was formerly in the bottom of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District building on Fifth Avenue and Angus Street, and the insurance office that was in Pacific Rim Centre in North Port.

“We are so excited to bring our divisions together,” said Corinne Castle, branch manager at the new facility.

The new bank features offices, bright open spaces and an automated teller machine that connects clients to a teller via live video link during business hours. The space was designed so clients “may have meaningful conversations with our staff,” credit union president and CEO Adrian Legin said.

“Bringing together all of our expertise under one roof is a more effective way to provide advice-based conversations, and that’s the heart of our business. When a need or opportunity is identified, we can take care it.”

Coastal Community had sustainability top of mind when constructing the new building. From purchasing chair fabrics made from 100 percent recycled collected ocean plastic to using volatile organic compounds (VOC) paints, the credit union planned the build to reduce its carbon footprint. Port Alberni residents can even take advantage of an EV charging station in the parking lot.

Longtime members were excited to see both businesses under one roof, although one person lamented the loss of the financial institution from South Port.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions voiced her appreciation for the credit union’s commitment to Port Alberni with the new building, which will serve the west coast as well as Port Alberni. “This is the type of investment we want to see,” she said.

More than 75 people comprising staff, credit union members, invited guests and board members gathered in the parking lot for the festivities , which included lunch boxes from Valley Catering, a cake from Mountain View Bakery and cupcakes from Quality Foods. The PEAK FM was on location as well .

Alberni ValleyBankingPort Alberni

Coastal Community Credit Union president and CEO Adrian Legin welcomes dignitaries, staff members and the public to the official opening of the Credit Union’s new building in Port Alberni on Sept. 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)