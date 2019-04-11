Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Araya Chumnankaw, 2, enjoys maple syrup taffy that Murray Lawlor, owner of Coombs Country Candy, created for the store’s annual Easter event on Saturday, April 6. Lawlor replicated the Quebec custom of creating taffy with maple syrup on snow, only in his case he used a cold marble slab. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Coombs Country Candy held their 11th annual Easter event on a stormy Saturday, April 6 in Port Alberni.

Not rain nor wind could stop children from coming out and enjoying the myriad activities set up outside the business on the Alberni Highway at the entrance to town.

Kids were busy playing with the pets from Clover Patch 4-H, or riding ponies and playing with the goats from the Tiger Lily Farms, dyeing Easter eggs, getting balloon designs by Adley with Sharky Balloons, tasting cotton candy and maple syrup taffy wrapped on a stick.

Grace Bartlett, 9, left, dyes an egg along with Tinely Cook, 6, as part of the Coombs Country Candy Easter event on Saturday, April 6. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO