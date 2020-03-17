A worker adjusts a sign in the empty bread section of a Superstore in Surrey on Saturday, March 15, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

There is no need to “overstock” food, toilet paper or other supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

Runs on cleaning supplies, meat, rice or canned goods have left some store shelves temporarily bare, as stores begin placing limits on products that people have been buying in huge quantities.

“I want to reassure British Columbians that we have a healthy supply chain, that we have appropriate supplies of food and goods coming into British Columbia,” James told reporters at the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

“The premier and I had discussions with the retail council this morning, and they’ve assured us again that there’s enough in stock right now for everyone. There isn’t any need to overstock your own supplies.”

Overstocking is not only an unnecessary expense for the people doing it, it is worse for others, James said.

“Doing so will put at risk seniors, single parents and others who need those necessities,” James said. “Shop well, plan ahead, but please don’t go overboard at other people’s expense.”

Disinfectants, breathing masks and other materials have also seen panic buying, and some people trying to cash in on the public concern about the coronavirus by buying up and reselling goods.

