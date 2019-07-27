Dried cannabis sales see gains of 7% in May, oil sales climb 19%

Unfinished inventory of dried flower rose 21.7 per cent since April to 224,037 kilograms at the end of May

Health Canada says total sales of legal dried cannabis grew seven per cent in May from the previous month as an uptick in recreational sales compensated for a steep drop in medical pot purchases.

Total sales of dried pot amounted to 9,495 kilograms in May, up from 8,874 kilograms in April.

However, the latest monthly data shows dried medical cannabis sales slipped by 20 per cent to 1,697 kilograms while recreational pot purchases climbed by 15.61 per cent to 7,798 kilograms.

Meanwhile, total legal cannabis oil sales increased by 19.2 per cent compared with the previous month to 9,773 litres, as medical and adult-use sales increased 19.5 per cent and 18.7 per cent, respectively.

Total finished inventory of dried cannabis rose 27.5 per cent in May from the previous month to 39,891 kilograms, while finished oil inventory grew by 18.3 per cent to 85,639 litres as pot-infused edibles and other next-generation products are set to be legalized later this year.

Unfinished inventory of dried flower rose 21.7 per cent since April to 224,037 kilograms at the end of May, while unfinished oil inventories dropped by 10.7 per cent to 42,350 litres during the period.

