Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Economy grew by annual rate of 3.3% in second quarter, Statistics Canada says

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter

The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.

Statistics Canada released its latest reports on monthly and quarterly real gross domestic product on Wednesday morning, which showed the economy grew for a fourth consecutive quarter.

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, while edging up by 0.1 per cent in June.

The report says businesses ramped up their investments in inventories, engineering structures and machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, household spending on semi-durable goods rose, with the rise driven by an increase in spending on clothing and footwear as more people headed back to the office.

At the same time, housing investment declined in the second quarter along with household spending on durable goods.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers
Next story
Did the Bank of Canada print money to finance the feds? Central bank sets record straight

Just Posted

A black bear spotted on Fawn Rd. Sept. 12, 2020. It damaged a plum tree and ate all of its fruit. (Submitted photo)
EDITORIAL: Bears aren’t Disney animals

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performing one of her latest singles, Fingers Crossed, on the Extended Play Stage at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards, Aug. 28. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at MTV Video Music Awards

Abbeyfield residents of 2022 pose for a picture. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield celebrates 20 years in Port Alberni

Ted Eeftink of Ucluelet gazes out the window of Angel Flight pilot Bruce Burley’s Cessna C210) on the way to Boundary Bay Airport and cancer treatment in Vancouver. (PHOTO COURTESY BRUCE BURLEY)
Angels take flight over Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image