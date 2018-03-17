Finalists named for Alberni Valley Community Excellence Awards

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has named almost 40 finalists for the 2018 Community Excellence Awards. The finalists are as follows:

Shauna Jasken (Gone Fishin)

Chris Turner (Alberni Toyota)

Kennedy-Ann Pollard-Wright

Naesgaard’s Farm Market

Catalyst Paper Mill

Canadian Tire

Boomerangs Cafe

Capelli

EM Salon

Sonja Drinkwater

Pacific Rim Veterinary Clinic

Bosley’s

Mountain View Bakery

Alberni Aquarium

Avalon Farms

Twin City Breweries

Coleman Meadows Farm

Jan Norman

Boundless Beauty

Rick Geddes

Double R Meats

Brandi Andreeff

Jody Johnson-Roberts

Char’s Landing

West Coast Combat

Aaron Badovinac

Tatiana Simpson/Jessica Philpott

Cloud City

Lance Goddard – 5 Acre Shaker

Valley of Trails

China Creek Marina and Campground McLean Mill

100 Women who Care

Naomi Nicholson

Malaika Stone

Laurel Davidson

Bouchra Savard

Electron Metalworks

Teens can Rock

The winners of the awards will be announced on April 20, 2018, during the Chamber of Commerce’s All Decked Out awards event at the Italian Hall. The dress code is “Cocktail with a Casino Twist.”

This event will feature catering by Chances Rimrock, live music and guest speakers. Tickets are still available at the Chamber of Commerce office.