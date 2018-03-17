Finalists named for Alberni Valley Community Excellence Awards

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has named almost 40 finalists for the 2018 Community Excellence Awards. The finalists are as follows:
- Shauna Jasken (Gone Fishin)
- Chris Turner (Alberni Toyota)
- Kennedy-Ann Pollard-Wright
- Naesgaard’s Farm Market
- Catalyst Paper Mill
- Canadian Tire
- Boomerangs Cafe
- Capelli
- EM Salon
- Sonja Drinkwater
- Pacific Rim Veterinary Clinic
- Bosley’s
- Mountain View Bakery
- Alberni Aquarium
- Avalon Farms
- Twin City Breweries
- Coleman Meadows Farm
- Jan Norman
- Boundless Beauty
- Rick Geddes
- Double R Meats
- Brandi Andreeff
- Jody Johnson-Roberts
- Char’s Landing
- West Coast Combat
- Aaron Badovinac
- Tatiana Simpson/Jessica Philpott
- Cloud City
- Lance Goddard – 5 Acre Shaker
- Valley of Trails
- China Creek Marina and Campground McLean Mill
- 100 Women who Care
- Naomi Nicholson
- Malaika Stone
- Laurel Davidson
- Bouchra Savard
- Electron Metalworks
- Teens can Rock
The winners of the awards will be announced on April 20, 2018, during the Chamber of Commerce’s All Decked Out awards event at the Italian Hall. The dress code is “Cocktail with a Casino Twist.”
This event will feature catering by Chances Rimrock, live music and guest speakers. Tickets are still available at the Chamber of Commerce office.