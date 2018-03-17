Finalists named for Alberni Valley Community Excellence Awards

Chamber of Commerce has named almost 40 finalists

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce has named almost 40 finalists for the 2018 Community Excellence Awards. The finalists are as follows:

  • Shauna Jasken (Gone Fishin)
  • Chris Turner (Alberni Toyota)
  • Kennedy-Ann Pollard-Wright
  • Naesgaard’s Farm Market
  • Catalyst Paper Mill
  • Canadian Tire
  • Boomerangs Cafe
  • Capelli
  • EM Salon
  • Sonja Drinkwater
  • Pacific Rim Veterinary Clinic
  • Bosley’s
  • Mountain View Bakery
  • Alberni Aquarium
  • Avalon Farms
  • Twin City Breweries
  • Coleman Meadows Farm
  • Jan Norman
  • Boundless Beauty
  • Rick Geddes
  • Double R Meats
  • Brandi Andreeff
  • Jody Johnson-Roberts
  • Char’s Landing
  • West Coast Combat
  • Aaron Badovinac
  • Tatiana Simpson/Jessica Philpott
  • Cloud City
  • Lance Goddard – 5 Acre Shaker
  • Valley of Trails
  • China Creek Marina and Campground McLean Mill
  • 100 Women who Care
  • Naomi Nicholson
  • Malaika Stone
  • Laurel Davidson
  • Bouchra Savard
  • Electron Metalworks
  • Teens can Rock

The winners of the awards will be announced on April 20, 2018, during the Chamber of Commerce’s All Decked Out awards event at the Italian Hall. The dress code is “Cocktail with a Casino Twist.”

This event will feature catering by Chances Rimrock, live music and guest speakers. Tickets are still available at the Chamber of Commerce office.

Previous story
Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Just Posted

Finalists named for Alberni Valley Community Excellence Awards

Chamber of Commerce has named almost 40 finalists

Fun had by all at the Rock and Gem Show

Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosts largest event so far

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Lilia Zaharieva wants to share her medical good fortune

UVic student wants treatment for cystic fibrosis made available for all

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Most Read