A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Firms with more robots also have more workers overall, Statistics Canada study says

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers

Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots since the late 1990s have also expanded their human workforces, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall.

The findings released today show that over two decades, firms that invested in automation had workforces 15 per cent larger relative to other companies in the same industry.

Overall increases were from bumps in high-skilled jobs, such as programmers, that require university degrees, and low-skilled workers with high-school diplomas or less.

Those in the middle, such as trades workers, were more likely to not be replaced once a robot arrived.

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers, the analysis says, giving workers more control over decisions and performance incentives.

The studies released today are based on administrative data from companies that added robots and automation to their activities between 1996 and 2017.

The Canadian Press

Technology

Just Posted

Trick or treating may look a little different for 2020 thanks to COVID-19, but it didn’t stop people in Port Alberni from decorating their houses for Halloween. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Halloween weekend a quiet one in Port Alberni for police, fire department

One report of a Quarantine Act violation turned out to be unfounded

Crews remove a rail tank that was found to be leaking bunker oil in the rail yard at McLean Mill National Historic Site the week of Oct. 26, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Oil spill at McLean Mill contained

RCMP want to know how a valve in an old rail car storing Bunker C oil was opened

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATED: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit near Whiskey Creek

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

A painting titled “Sunset” by Jan Vriesen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Alberni artists hold physically distanced meet and greet

Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen display their collection of florals and landscapes

An example of what the big screen in the Alberni Valley Multiplex could look like. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY BULLDOGS)
Port Alberni to issue RFP for big screen at AV Multiplex

BCHL Bulldogs requested city move forward with process

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

