Five Alberni Valley developments up for VIREB commercial building awards

Five buildings in the Alberni Valley have been nominated for VIREB commercial building awards. There are a total of 36 finalists from across Vancouver Island.
“We are so pumped,” said Wish Puusepp of Riverbend Cafe and General Store, one of Port Alberni’s finalists.
This is the second year in a row that Chims Guest House has been nominated for a Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) commercial building award. “We are thrilled to be a finalist again and share with the building community what we accomplished in 2021,” said Naomi Nicholson, who owns Chims with her husband Ed. “Thank you for your support. We couldn’t have completed this without the help of many.”
Maitland Street Village, which opened at Eighth Avenue and Maitland Street in Port Alberni in December, is a low-energy housing development that has been nominated. The other two local nominations are for the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) base facility and Nucii Building C, one of the Uchucklesaht First Nation’s buildings at the Redford Street complex.
The 15th annual VIREB awards will take place in person Thursday, April 28 at the Tigh Na Mara Seaside Spa Resort in Parksville.
For the past two years, the event was held virtually due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions on in-person gatherings.
“We are thrilled with the response thus far, and we believe there’s an extra level of excitement this year due to the fact that we can meet in person,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event.
Commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat to Port Hardy are up for these awards, and must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.
Naomi and Ed Nicholson own Chims Guest House on Pacific Rim Highway. (TRICIA THOMAS PHOTO)