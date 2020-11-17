A woman looks at toys at a Toys “R” Us store in Guelph, Ont. in this undated handout photo. While holiday spending is expected to be muted this year overall, toy retailers like Toys “R” Us are expecting strong sales as parents aim to give kids a “normal” holiday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toys “R” Us *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A woman looks at toys at a Toys “R” Us store in Guelph, Ont. in this undated handout photo. While holiday spending is expected to be muted this year overall, toy retailers like Toys “R” Us are expecting strong sales as parents aim to give kids a “normal” holiday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toys “R” Us *MANDATORY CREDIT*

‘Flying off the shelves’: Toys likely bright spot amid muted holiday retail season

Retailers say some inventory is already thin as people shop earlier than normal

In a year plagued by a deadly virus, closures and cancellations, parents are eager to give their kids a Christmas like, well, every other.

Overall holiday spending is expected to be muted as the second wave of COVID-19 worsens, causing ongoing economic uncertainty and tighter travel and gathering restrictions. One report from Deloitte Canada says holiday spending is expected to fall 18 per cent, with one in three Canadians planning to spend less.

But retail analysts say the lack of normalcy in 2020 may a driver for strong toy sales. Much of the drop is tied to lower spending on travel, dining out and entertaining, and experts suggest parents will forgo gifts for each other or make other sacrifices to put toys under the tree.

“People will want to do something to keep it as close to normal as possible, especially if you’ve got kids,” says Tim Sanderson, executive vice-president and national lead for retail with JLL Canada

In fact, the toy category has proven resilient throughout the pandemic so far.

Since lockdowns last spring, parents have scooped up “boredom busters” like puzzles, Lego, arts and crafts supplies, board games and outdoor activities.

Now retailers are expecting that trend to hold up during the biggest gift giving season of the year.

“With all kids’ events, camps and schools closing, parents have really tried to compensate to make sure that their kids are having fun or entertained or distracted,” says Gail Banack, chief kids officer for Indigo Books & Music Inc.

“We’re continuing to see that trend going into the holidays.”

With strong toy sales expected, retailers have rolled out sales early to keep shopping safe and physically distanced. Black Friday deals have been extended over the month, for example, to spread out shoppers and avoid long queues.

They’ve also released hot toys lists and tips ahead of schedule, and are encouraging parents to shop early to avoid disappointment.

The messaging appears to be working. While there are fewer customers shopping in stores, there are also fewer people just browsing or “shopping around.”

“There has been a decline in traffic in our stores, but we’re seeing that offset by the average transaction value going up with larger basket sizes,” says Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys.

She says the toy store chain, which focuses on educational kids’ toys, has also seen meteoric growth in online sales and curbside pickup orders.

“Customers are crossing off their holiday shopping list earlier than ever before to avoid crowds and last-minute trips to the stores,” Jordan says. “The bigger ticket items are flying off the shelves.”

Indeed, the messaging from retailers and mail delivery services urging people to shop early is working – perhaps too well, for the procrastinators among us.

Retailers say some inventory is already thin as people shop earlier than normal.

Sean Williams, vice-president and chief merchant with Toys “R” Us Canada, says the toy industry has been good at avoiding the Tickle Me Elmo toy shortages of years past – a plush children’s toy that sparked a holiday shopping frenzy in 1996 after it sold out.

But he says the pandemic is not something the industry could have prepared for.

“There’s been an insatiable demand on the consumer side for toys throughout the pandemic,” Williams says.

He says early holiday sales numbers are “far exceeding our expectations.”

“There are some items that are going to disappear and be much tougher for people to find for the big day.”

With that in mind, executives from three of the country’s top toy retailers are naming the hottest holiday toys, giving some insight into what products could run low on inventory – or are already nearly sold out.

One of the most sought-after toys this season is a collaboration between plastic construction toy maker Lego and video game company Nintendo. Lego Super Mario Adventures lets users build real-life versions of the video game levels, like deserts and grasslands.

“It’s had a spectacular debut,” says Mastermind’s Jordan. “It is proving to be a popular item … if you want it, you should get it soon.

She adds: “If there is a hit toy of the season, that is certainly it.”

READ MORE: Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

The next hot toy is the Star Wars “The Child” Animatronic Edition – also known as Baby Yoda.

The Hasbro figure makes sound effects inspired by Disney Plus’s “The Mandalorian,” with a motorized head, ears and eyes.

“It just landed and it’s starting to fly off the shelf,” Williams with Toys “R” Us says.

Another hot item is expected to be Present Pets by Canadian toy company Spin Master.

The interactive pets unbox themselves, revealing one of two possible plush puppies programmed with more than a hundred sounds and actions.

“For parents that aren’t ready to buy a puppy, this is a great alternative,” says Banack with Indigo. “It’s really bringing together the innovation of the pet with this trend that we’ve been seeing for years about unboxing.”

Other hot sellers include Vtech’s Kidizoom Creator Cam, MGA Entertainment’s Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise Rainbow Kitty and Spin Master’s Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers toy.

But toy retailers say classic children’s gifts like games, puzzles and outdoor activities are also expected to post strong sales this holiday.

“That was something that really took off during COVID and has sustained itself,” Banack says.

She says many parents are trying to limit screen time for children, increasing the appeal of some of the more traditional gifts.

“I think one of the objectives of every parent going into the holidays is to get their kids off devices,” Banack says. “We believe books are always a great choice.”

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coronavHolidaysRetail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism
Next story
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

Just Posted

The boat ramp and parking lot at Clutesi Haven Marina are flooded as a king tide and storm force the Somass River up and over its banks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
King tide causes flooding at Port Alberni marina

Somass River spills over boat ramp at popular marina

A tree came down on a mobile home on Tuesday (Nov. 17) morning. (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK VFD)
Two injured as tree crashes through Port Alberni mobile home

The incident took place at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park on the Alberni Highway

Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Rainbow Gardens long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents have symptoms

Bulldogs forward Oak MacLeod battles for the puck during a game against the Nanaimo Clippers on Tuesday, Nov. 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ preseason comes to an end with 8-2 loss against Clippers

BCHL still hopes to begin regular season play in December

Recreational vehicles parked behind a building on Fourth Avenue are behind used as temporary housing, contravening City of Port Alberni zoning bylaws. (CARA GIENI/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni property owner ticketed for using motorhomes as shelters for homeless

City bylaw officers ticket owner for contravening zoning laws

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 diagnosed in 717 more people, another record

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

(Black Press Media file photo)
Contact tracing now mandatory at Vancouver Island campgrounds, RV parks

As of Nov. 13, owners must collect information from each patron

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Police officers were called to Chemainus Sunday where a body was found in the back seat of a car. (Black Press file photo)
Body found in car in Chemainus

Police make discovery after being called to apartment building

Police found drugs, guns, ammo and cash when they raided a home and arrested two suspects in Nanaimo on Nov. 6. (Photo submitted)
Fentanyl and cash seized, two arrests made in bust in Nanaimo

Suspects’ alleged history of violence triggered Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team deployment

Most Read