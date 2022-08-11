Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fifth on the list of Tripadvisor’s top-rated Canadian stays. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)

Four Vancouver Island hotels make list of highest-rated Canadian stays

B.C. properties well represented on Tripadvisor’s top 25 hotels in Canada list

Four Vancouver Island hotels have made Tripadvisor’s travellers’ choice top 25 hotels in Canada list for 2022.

Coming fifth is the Magnolia Hotel and Spa located in downtown Victoria. Rounding out Island-based locations is the Long Beach Lodge resort in Tofino at 16th, followed by the Oak Bay Beach Hotel at 17th and the Oswego Hotel in downtown Victoria at 18th.

The top three hotels, respectively, were the Hazelton in Toronto, Loden in Vancouver and the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal.

Other B.C. locations to make the list include the Wedgewood Hotel and Spa in Vancouver at sixth, L’Hermitage Hotel in Vancouver at eighth, Sundial Hotel in Whistler at 10th, Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver at 14th, OPUS Vancouver at 15th and Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa at 25.

Tripadvisor’s travellers’ choice lists are compiled of the site’s top-rated stays from family resorts to boutique charmers.

ALSO READ: Victoria hotels hit Top 10 for international travellers

 

