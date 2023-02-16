Free tax service available for low income earners in Port Alberni

Joyce Bergen will be offering free tax services again for seniors and people with low income. For more than 30 years she was part of the volunteer tax clinic that ran at Echo Centre, but halted during the coronavirus pandemic closures. Bergen and Steve Ho will be working on returns again this year.

Call either one for an appointment, collect the necessary documents, put them in an envelope and Bergen or Ho will tell you where to bring the information.

Bergen is available Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 250-723-6056. Ho is available on the same days and times at 250-720-9812. They will give you an address to drop off your information and any questions will be answered by phone.

