Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Drivers should wait a day to fill up as gas prices are set to slide six cents on Thursday.

“The best day to buy gasoline looks like Thursday tomorrow,” GasBuddy.com senior analyst Dan McTeague said. “But that could go back up due to volatility.”

Prices in cities like Victoria, Nanaimo and Courtenay could see prices drop to the mid-1.30s.

Speaking by phone with Black Press Media, McTeague said the recent decrease in gas prices is linked to refineries in Washington State coming back online.

Thursday’s drop, however, is linked to an “historic” seven-cent drop in crude oil prices that McTeague said comes after expected sanctions on Iran did not hurt global oil supply as expected.

Instead, he said oil has dropped almost $20 a barrel since the start of October.

“The U.S. State Department gave waivers to pretty much every country that matters [in oil trading]… effectively creating a glut,” McTeague said.

“Russia, Ukraine, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had decided to up supply in response.”

McTeague said gas prices could jump again by a cent on Friday, but doesn’t expect to see anything like the highs of 163.9 cents a litre in Metro Vancouver in recent months.

“Short of some kind of refinery issue or unusually cold winter or some geopolitical event… gas will stay in the 1.35 to 1.45 range.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Good things are brewing in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Just Posted

Paula Wild, Rick James hold duo book readings in Port Alberni

Wild talks wolves while James tells tales from the rum running trade on Nov. 15

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Soccer dream comes true for young Port Alberni players

AVYSA’s development team takes to the pitch with VIU Mariners

Good things are brewing in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Young duo moves forward with plans to open microbrewery

Port Alberni to host World Juniors action

Team Kazakhstan will play exhibition games in Port Alberni

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

The province is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths this year as last

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Most Read