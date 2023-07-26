The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Golden Arches set to expand its grill beyond the Island’s northern frontier

McDonald’s on track for fall opening in Port Hardy

McDonald’s is aiming to open in Port Hardy by the fall, says the district’s Director of Corporate Services Ross Blackwell.

“They told me before they started that they were anticipating an early fall launch,” he confirmed in a phone interview with the Gazette. “I’ve heard nothing from them at all to indicate that that’s changed.”

Port Hardy Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt said she’s feeling pretty good about having a McDonald’s fast food restaurant here in town.

“I’m impressed with how quick the construction has been,” she stated. “I’m hoping they’ll be a good corporate citizen, and I suspect they will be, and I’m certainly looking forward to a new business opening.”

She added that a franchise the size of McDonald’s choosing to operate here has her feeling “very optimistic” for the future of Port Hardy.

