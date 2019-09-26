(Wikimedia Commons)

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Median-income earners would have to save 20 per cent of their salary for 52 years to afford a home in Greater Vancouver, according to a new study.

Calculations released by real estate agency Zoocasa on Thursday found that median-income households earning $72,662 in the region, where the benchmark home price costs $993,300, would qualify for a mortgage of only $241,994.

This would leave a shortfall of $751,306, necessitating a hefty down payment with a savings timeline that spans decades.

READ MORE: Millennials in Vancouver get least value for real estate dollar, report says

Overall, the study found median-income earners would not be able to afford homes in about half of Canada’s major housing markets.

In seven of 15 urban centres, such as the Fraser Valley in B.C. and Greater Toronto Area, median-income households would not qualify for a mortgage large enough to fund their benchmark home purchase.

In the eight other markets, such as in the Prairies as well as parts of the Maritimes, the study said median-income households would be able to save up the required down payment in less than a decade.

READ MORE: Prices slide as more homes on market in Abbotsford

For the study, Zoocasa calculated the maximum mortgage that median-income households would qualify for in each region, assuming a three-per-cent interest rate and 25-year amortization, and that the equivalent of one per cent of the total home purchase price would be put toward annual property taxes.

An additional $100 per month for heating costs was also factored into the calculation.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

Valdy returns to Port Alberni for Lions Club fundraiser

Concert will raise funds for youth in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni teacher honoured for action during bus crash

ADSS’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Ucluelet man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield in Port Alberni celebrates 17 years

Abbeyfield Port Alberni is the home of 21 permanent residents

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Nanaimo RCMP draw weapons and arrest man with airsoft guns

Suspect allegedly pointed weapon during disturbance before fleeing scene

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

