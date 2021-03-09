Visitors to Pachena Campground will be able to rent walled tents on platforms once the campground reopens. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER THOMSON)

Visitors to Pachena Campground will be able to rent walled tents on platforms once the campground reopens. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER THOMSON)

Huu-ay-aht First Nations receive $510K to expand Pachena Bay Campground

Grant is part of the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have received more than $510,000 from a B.C. provincial grant to expand its campground at Pachena Bay this year.

The grant is part of the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program announced in early March. The campground project is one of 38 receiving funding this year. The Rural Economic Recovery stream is designed to help people living in rural communities by supporting new jobs and economic opportunities to help them recover from impacts of COVID-19.

The Huu-ay-aht will use the grant to build a new access road to the campground, add 20–40 campsites and hopefully some new trails within the campground.

Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert Dennis Sr. said plans for the new access road are “partially COVID-19 related.” Construction will allow them to add campsites, bringing the total to between 110-130 campsites. Some of the sites include walled tents that are placed on wooden bases and available for families to rent.

Expansion will mean employment for six to nine people as well, he added.

Organizers also hope to develop some new trails that will bring campground visitors to areas of cultural impressions in the area, such as a canoe blank that someone started carving but never completed.

Dennis Sr. said Huu-ay-aht First Nations hope they will be able to open the campground for use this summer, even if it’s just for Vancouver Island residents. The campground did not open in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our citizens told us they did not feel safe opening our community to added risks. This decision came at a significant cost to the nation,” he said. “We are grateful for this grant as it will help us move forward with the plans we have despite suffering a devastating tourism season last year.”

Dennis Sr. said leadership is listening to its citizens and all will have a say over whether the campground opens for 2021.

Machinery will be brought in soon to work on the new access road, and he hopes the project will wrap up by the end of June.

“We’re going to be pretty busy down here,” he noted, with construction at the campground, on the Bamfield Main road and the nations’ wastewater treatment plant.

This is the second grant the Huu-ay-aht First Nations have received for work at Pachena Bay Campground: the first was a federal grant for $270,000.

“These grant funds provide an excellent opportunity to build upon the existing foundation of the Pachena Bay Campground, leading to greater economic success for Huu-ay-aht First Nations,” said Patrick Schmidt, chief executive officer for the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses, which will oversee campground expansion.

BamfieldCampingFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Just Posted

The sun shines on Pachena Beach on Vancouver Island’s west coast. The Huu-ay-aht First Nations have plans to expand the Pachena Campground in 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER THOMSON)
Huu-ay-aht First Nations receive $510K to expand Pachena Bay Campground

Grant is part of the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD propose feasibility study for new pool

Replacement of Echo 67 Aquatic Centre not moving fast enough for some residents

The former BC ferry MV Tenaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services sells former BC ferry

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Twelve of the 13 women working for BC Ambulance Service in Port Alberni pose for a photo outside of West Coast General Hospital on Sunday, March 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours female paramedics on International Women’s Day

Station 124 has 13 female B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics working at the station

A locked gate prevents access to a logging road on Mosaic Forests land in 2017. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
ACRD, Mosaic form working group for public access to forest lands

Pilot project will allow increased public access on a trial basis to Scout Beach and Lowry Lake

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Most Read