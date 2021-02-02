Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is splitting up $600 million in savings from the COVID-19 drop in travel and accident claims, with refunds averaging $190 for drivers who had active vehicle insurance between April 1 and Sept. 30 of 2020.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said cheques will go out to qualified policy-holders, with a portion of the rebate for those who had insurance for part of the period. The refund meets a campaign commitment the NDP made last fall when the early election was called, he said.

The pandemic dip in claims and the rebate program do not affect the implementation of ICBC’s new rate structure and claims system, which is expected to lead to an average 20 per cent decline in mandatory and optional vehicle insurance, Farnworth said. The “enhanced care” system takes savings from eliminating court battles over most injury claims, and capping the payouts for “pain and suffering” due to injuries deemed minor.

RELATED: NDP government bails out ICBC with $1 billion transfer

RELATED: ICBC caps pain and suffering awards at $5,500 amid losses

The B.C. government covered a $1 billion deficit for ICBC in its 2019 budget, after the Crown corporation recorded its second deficit that size. The province then moved to expand its Civil Resolution Tribunal to settle most injury disputes out of court, predicting that move would save ICBC $1.5 billion in legal fees, courtroom experts and other related costs.

ICBC reported in May 2020 that it had seen a decrease of 46 per cent in accident and injury claims due to COVID-19 restrictions that caused travel to decrease. It also reported that 100,000 vehicle insurance policies were cancelled.

ICBC now says it has received 35 per cent fewer crash and injury claims than expected last year, with an estimated impact of $720 million in savings. With people reducing or cancelling their insurance, premium revenue is down $120 million compared with what it would normally be.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Just Posted

Maria Marciano, centre, from Port Alberni RCMP has a cheering section as she runs part of the 2020 Wounded Warriors run into Port Alberni. (AV News file photo)
Two Port Alberni first responders join Wounded Warriors run

Relay run scheduled to take place Feb. 21–28

Bulldogs rookie Keaton Mastrodonato celebrates after scoring a goal against the Powell River Kings. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ alumni on list for Hobey Baker award

Fan voting is currently open for NCAA award

The proposed renovations to the Co-op convenience store on Tebo Ave. and Johnston Rd. (SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Co-op plans cardlock facility for Johnston Road location

Johnston Road location to undergo major renovation

NIC wildfire students learn about water delivery, pump operation and parts of a wildfire fighting kit in Campbell River in 2019. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College offering wildfire training in Port Alberni

Skills training program will prepare students to work on wildfire fighting crews in B.C. and Alberta

An undated black and white print of a fish boat bringing in its catch. This is one photo in a series of negatives that were donated to the museum by Tom Buchanan. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN07308 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: When the pilchards came to Port Alberni

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Because of COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue has been down 95 per cent

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

Most Read