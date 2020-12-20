The Mediterranean Oasis installation at Dover Shores, Newport Beach, Calif. This is similar to the project CORE Landscape Products is doing on the Celebrity IOU episode on Dec. 28. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography

The Mediterranean Oasis installation at Dover Shores, Newport Beach, Calif. This is similar to the project CORE Landscape Products is doing on the Celebrity IOU episode on Dec. 28. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography

Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

A Vancouver Island eco-landscaping business will be featured on an upcoming TV episode with the popular Property Brothers.

The Scott brothers have a spin-off of their long-time HGTV series called Celebrity IOU. On the show, guest celebrities pay back some individuals who have made a deep impact on them. So far, the show has featured the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Bublé, Viola Davis and Brad Pitt.

For the Dec. 28 episode, the star will be Justin Hartley of the award-winning NBC show, This Is Us, and it will focus on work that he wanted done for a backyard renovation.

For CORE Landscape Products, based in Comox, the show should provide some serious exposure from the Property Brothers for its foundation product.

“They’ve just gravitated toward our [product] and loved using it, so it’ll be featured,” says CORE founder Caroline Rutledge. “They’re using it more and more.”

Based in Comox, CORE has worked on commercial and residential projects throughout North America. CORE describes itself as providing “environmentally sustainable solutions in the development of civic projects such as public spaces, driveways, walkways and vehicle-friendly green parking areas.” Some of the benefits cited include reduced urban heat, proper waste-water management and healthy soil, trees and shrubs. Foundation projects can include xeriscaping, garden paths, nature paths, fire pit areas, dining areas and gravel stabilizing grids.

“There are different types of grids that we have,” she says.

CORE was founded on the belief that everyone has the ability to improve the environment. As its website says, “For us at CORE, that means creating products that both enrich our environment and are sustainable.”

The company has been in business for a decade. It sells to many installers in California, and one landscaping company that works with the Property Brothers recommended CORE to them, so they gave it a try and soon Hollywood was beckoning for the Comox company’s offerings.

“That’s when it sort of took off,” Rutledge says.

As well, CORE’s product will be featured on an episode later in 2021 for a project larger than the backyard in the Hartley episode.

“They loved working it with it so much,” Rutledge says, “they asked me for, I think, it was 10 times as much for a big project that was going on in the spring.”

Rutledge cannot divulge which celebrities will be on the later episode, beyond to say they could be considered “American royalty.”

“We can’t say it,” she adds. “We’re excited. We’re very, very excited.”

The upcoming episode with CORE and Justin Hartley is scheduled for Dec. 28 on HGTV at 10 p.m.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

home

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A close-up of a CORE gravel-stabilizing grid. Photo supplied

A close-up of a CORE gravel-stabilizing grid. Photo supplied

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s iconic British Bobby Restaurant falls victim to COVID-19

Just Posted

This photo was taken at McLean Mill on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the end of the rail line after cleanup of the oil spill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill oil spill cleanup cost exceeds $1M

City of Port Alberni turns to federal gov’t for help with the national historic site

A fire fighting helicopter refuels at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Sunday, June 16. TONY SHUMUK PHOTO
Alberni Valley airport committee asking for feedback

Online survey launched asking about future of regional airport

One of the trees at McLean Mill features decorations created by Mrs. Laslo’s Grade 5 class at AW Neill Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Light up a child’s eyes with McLean Mill’s Christmas tree virtual event

Port Alberni’s heritage mill finds a way to revive annual tree lighting fundraiser

TOY RUN MAKES A DIFFERENCE Port Alberni Toy Run members delivered $1,000 of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Toy Run purchased most of the food using funds from their new teddy bear sales this year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

Salvation Army received $1,000 worth of groceries

A painting called Wrung Out by Shannon McWhinney. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates winter season

New exhibit can be viewed online or by appointment

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Victoria to Fanny Bay, forecasting snow at high elevations on Monday. (News Bulletin file photo)
Snow possible in higher elevations on Vancouver Island this week

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Silver linings: Vancouver Islanders share their positive pandemic experiences

Health risks, social isolation and economic impact real, but some people have found a bright side

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Most Read