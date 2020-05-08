FILE – Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital to cheer the nurses, health care workers, and first responders on a Sunday night in March. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

London Drugs launches cowbell fundraiser to help make noise for health-care workers

Net proceeds raised from cowbell purchases will go to provincial organizations

Taking a minute to celebrate health-care workers each evening at 7 p.m. has become part of daily routine for many, bringing with it a bit of hope and positivity amid the ongoing pandemic.

London Drugs has announced a new fundraiser that will show thanks to those on the frontlines by providing a sure-fire tool to make the most noise during daily celebrations, as well as support those searching for vaccines and remedies to the contagious respiratory illness.

Anyone can now buy $5 cowbells in stores across the country, as well as online, with net proceeds going to specific organizations within each province, London Drugs announced Friday (May 8).

“We love seeing the community spirit, support and togetherness during the 7 p.m. cheer,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer.

“The purchase of a cowbell will not only add to the nightly cheer we hear across our cities but also the net proceeds will go directly into our provinces’ health care systems.”

In B.C., funds will support the provincial Centre for Disease Control Foundation.

In Alberta, the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation will receive any funds raised there.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April
Next story
COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Just Posted

Port Alberni, ACRD release COVID-19 recovery plan

Port Alberni Mayor to speak live on Facebook at 1 p.m. about new plan

Debris shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet region

Highway 4 expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. Friday.

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council cancels Tlu-piich Games

COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings mean the annual event will not take place in 2020

BC Transit looks at bus service to Sproat Lake

Bus route would connect to City of Port Alberni at Walmart

Second fish processing vessel welcomed to Port Alberni

Larger freezer trawler has the ability to process fish meal

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

Most Read