Martha Stewart brand to be sold again

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s

In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Martha Stewart attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool in New York. The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home. Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday, April 16, that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home.

Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Marquee owns several clothing and footwear brands, including Ben Sherman and Body Glove. The company says the acquisition will help it grow into the home and food categories.

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s, and includes magazines, cookware and towels. More recently, the brand struck a deal to make products containing CBD, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up

Just Posted

Port Alberni golfers partner with the pros

Alberni Men’s Club golfers enjoyed another great day on the links

ARTS AROUND: Open call to Alberni Valley artists

Artists can apply to exhibit their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre

New Port Festival debuts on 4/20

‘Smoke friendly’ Port Alberni fest celebrates new cannabis laws

Paraglider spends cold night on cliff near Port Alberni

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hire BCHL Coach of the Year

Joe Martin spent four seasons as head coach for the Merritt Centennials

VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read