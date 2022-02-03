McLean Mill raises more than $10K for BC Children’s Hospital

The Festival of Trees event at McLean Mill in December raised more than $10,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Despite cancellations due to weather concerns and a power outage, the Festival of Trees was held over seven evenings at McLean Mill and included a heritage light display in the courtyard and historic site, complimentary hot chocolate from Tim Hortons, live music, visits with Santa, a crafting station and more.

Fifteen tree sponsors took part in the fundraiser. Like past Festival of Trees events, visitors were encouraged to vote for their favourite tree via donations.

The contest was a tight race until the end, with Jericho Road Church taking first place and winning a $300 gift card from BetterBuyPortAlberni.ca. R Anderson and Associates’ Grinch Tree came in second place, while Raissa Espiritu and Alberni Valley Makerspace took third place with their interactive Star Wars tree.

The funds raised from the event will go towards the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation for research into childhood disease, rehabilitation therapies and equipment. The BC Children’s Hospital serves approximately 200 children from Port Alberni every year.

Anita Sutherland, director of operations at McLean Mill, said the event was a success due to the generosity of the community. Robbins and Company Chartered Professional Accountants was the title sponsor of the event, while Barb and Steve Kalugin of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Community for Kids Port Alberni chapter provided the trees for the festival. The Kinette Club of Port Alberni also donated the use of the nostalgic Santa House, which was displayed on the courtyard deck.

