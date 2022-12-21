Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned that Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of Musk’s actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers last Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessEntertainmentTesla

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not just for kids: Toymakers aim more products at grown-ups
Next story
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026

Just Posted

The 2022-2023 Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni senior boys start the season 2-0 in high school hoops

Meals on Wheels Port Alberni coordinator Gina Burggraf, left, accepts 50 handmade placemats from the Sunshine Quilters on Dec. 7, 2022 in the craft room at Echo Centre. The placemats will go to clients with their Christmas dinners. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sunshine Quilters donate hand-sewn placemats to Meals on Wheels program

From left to right: Riley Evans, Faith Sutton and Sabella Senft stand outside Port Alberni city hall on Monday, Dec. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni high school students get involved in city politics

The ADSS wrestling team poses for a photo at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Young Port Alberni wrestlers shine at tournaments

Pop-up banner image