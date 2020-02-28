North Island College president John Bowman at one of four Regional Community Forums in November 2019 on NIC’s Strategic Plan. Photo supplied

North Island College draft strategic plan available for feedback

North Island College is inviting the public to provide feedback on its draft Strategic Plan (Plan20-25).

The draft is based on values identified early in the planning process. When complete, NIC Plan20-25 will determine NIC’s priorities and goals for the next five years.

“The energy put into this process so far is impressive and I want to thank the entire community for their contributions and insight,” said NIC President John Bowman.

In the past year, more than 200 employees responded to an online forum on our organizational values, 1,500 students, employees and community members responded to NIC’s first community-wide survey on NIC’s mission, vision, values and strategic priorities, and met with community partners in Port Hardy, Port Alberni, Campbell River and the Comox Valley at four Regional Community Forums.

The draft plan sets out new and revised mission and vision statements that:

• Articulate a comprehensive set of College Values Commitments;

• Identify four broad strategic priorities that focus on major elements of the College’s Mission and Vision;

• Integrate NIC’s Values Commitments; and

• Detail college-wide goals to provide direction for annual College and department-wide planning and operations.

A final version of Plan20-25 is expected before the end of April 2020.

To provide your feedback, please take part in NIC’s Online Survey. The survey is open until March 13.

For more information on NIC’s strategic planning process and to take the survey, visit bit.ly/2uHKORC

NIC

