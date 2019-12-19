From left to right: Wilma Gus, Sylvia Williams and Sherry Kropninski were recognized for their years of service to NIC. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

North Island College employees recognized

Employees marking milestones represent 916 years of combined service

North Island College employees were recognized for their years of service at the college’s annual Employee Recognition Event earlier this month. The event recognizes five, 10, 15 20, 25 and 30 years of service, and also recognizes those who have retired over the last year.

Combined, the 54 employees marking milestones this year represented 916 years of service to the college and its students.

Three staff members from Port Alberni were recognized at the event. Adult Basic Education Instructor Wilma Gus was recognized for 25 years of service, while Sylvia Williams was recognized for five years of service, as both an administrative support assistant and on-call assessment clerk.

Sherry Kropninski retired from NIC this year after more than 25 years of service at the Port Alberni campus. She was the first library staff member at the campus.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Just Posted

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Third Avenue reopens following fatal collision

North Island College employees recognized

Employees marking milestones represent 916 years of combined service

Alberni wrestlers start the season strong

Alberni compete at War on the Floor, Cougar Invitational

Highway 4 reopens after washout at Kennedy Hill construction site

Road between Tofino and Port Alberni was closed in heavy rain

ARTS AROUND: Last week of Mistletoe Market at Alberni art gallery

Mistletoe Market showcases the amazing talent in the Alberni Valley

TOTEM 65: Basketball tournament to celebrate its 65th year

Totem is the longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

Claire Trevena rules out speed cameras for Vancouver Island road

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

Most Read