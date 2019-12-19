North Island College employees recognized

North Island College employees were recognized for their years of service at the college’s annual Employee Recognition Event earlier this month. The event recognizes five, 10, 15 20, 25 and 30 years of service, and also recognizes those who have retired over the last year.

Combined, the 54 employees marking milestones this year represented 916 years of service to the college and its students.

Three staff members from Port Alberni were recognized at the event. Adult Basic Education Instructor Wilma Gus was recognized for 25 years of service, while Sylvia Williams was recognized for five years of service, as both an administrative support assistant and on-call assessment clerk.

Sherry Kropninski retired from NIC this year after more than 25 years of service at the Port Alberni campus. She was the first library staff member at the campus.