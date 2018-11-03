Port Alberni ElderCollege member Bob Perkins meets bursary recipient Taylor Parsons, who is taking upgrading, math and science courses at NIC’s Port Alberni campus this year with the goal of transferring to engineering at UVic. The NIC Foundation distributed a record $36,000 in scholarships and bursaries to NIC students in Port Alberni this year – $10,000 more than last year. SUBMITTED PHOTO

North Island College Foundation donors help more students than ever

38 students in Port Alberni received a record amount in scholarships and bursaries

Thirty-eight NIC students in Port Alberni received a record $36,000 in NIC scholarships and bursaries this year, thanks to generous NIC Foundation donors.

Asia Emerick, a student speaker and award recipient, expressed her gratitude to donors at a recent awards reception at NIC’s Port Alberni campus.

“As students, we come to NIC with big dreams for the future,” said Emerick, who received a Kinsmen Club of Port Alberni award and a Pieter de Reuver Foundation award. “We work hard, often juggling work and family commitments to make ends meet. For all of us students, your generous financial support has been life changing. Thank you.”

Emerick is working toward an Early Childhood Care and Education diploma, in hopes of working with infants and toddlers.

“I just can’t thank our donors enough for their generosity and kindness,” said NIC Foundation Executive Director Randall Heidt. “Education changes people’s lives and improves communities. Our donors are making students’ educational goals and career dreams a reality.”

Overall, the NIC Foundation distributed a record $375,000 in awards this year to 415 NIC students.

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 26 years. It supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To support the NIC Foundation and make a difference in the lives of post‐secondary students, call 250-334-5085 or visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca.

