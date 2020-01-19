North Island College hosting nursing info session

Practical Nursing graduate Marissa Hunter studied at North Island College’s Port Alberni campus. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Students interested in a career in health care are invited to an information session on North Island College’s Practical Nursing program.

The information session is taking place Monday, January 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at both the Campbell River and Port Alberni campuses.

NIC’s Practical Nursing program emphasizes the concepts of caring, holism, nursing collaboration, self-reflection, lifespan, leadership and safety, as well as diversity and Indigenous health.

“Practical nursing is very hands on,” said Barb McPherson, NIC’s department chair for Practical Nursing. “You can work in a variety of settings directly with patients doing day-to-day care. You have the opportunity to build relationships with your patients and be on the front lines ensuring they get the best care possible.”

NIC recently increased the accessibility of its Practical Nursing program, with seats now available in both Port Alberni and Campbell River annually, rather than alternating between the two communities.

“We were thrilled to introduce this new delivery method last fall so students don’t have to wait to start their training or travel to another community,” said McPherson. “Having graduates every year in both Campbell River and Port Alberni also helps to meet the health care staffing needs in both communities.”

Each campus has 10 students who will get to connect with each other through Interactive TV classes, along with the in-person instruction and lab time.

“Having a classroom that uses ITV opens the door for more creative learning opportunities,” said McPherson. “Working with students from a different community also provides a great opportunity for them to learn more about the resources and options available on the island.”

The information session will include a demonstration of the ITV system, a chance to meet the faculty, ask questions and learn more about the opportunities and roles of practical nurses in the health care system.

“It’s an exciting time to enter the field,” said McPherson. “The scope of practice for LPNs continues to grow as we look for new and innovative ways to meet the health care needs in our communities. LPNs are a crucial part of health care teams and get to work in a variety of settings. You can really make your practice your own.”

The information session is free, but those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to: recruitment@nic.bc.ca.

For more information on NIC’s Practical Nursing program, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/health-human-services.

