North Island College launches digital design and development post-grad programs

NIC is launching two new post-graduate programs to support students interested in a career in the world of digital design and development.

The DIGITAL Design + Development post-graduate certificate and diploma start this fall and are open to students interested in web design, coding and app development.

“These two new programs were developed for those looking to further their skills set in design and development, or those looking to make a career change,” said Diane Naugler, dean of business and applied studies. “The post-graduate programs are a great opportunity for students to upskill and transition to a new career in this high demand field.”

The certificate and diploma options allow students to select the level of training they want to do. The one-year certificate focuses on a broad range of skills in web and app development, while the two-year diploma offers two steams for students to specialize their skills in either web development or mobile application development.

Web and mobile app developers are in high demand. WorkBC lists software engineers and designers, computer programmers and interactive media developers and web designers and developers as high opportunity occupations. They are expected to be in high demand in the next 10 years.

“Our industry saw a massive increase in demand over the last year as more and more businesses and organizations moved fully digital,” said Megan Wilson, digital design and development program coordinator. “Even as the world transitions back to more in-person operations, many businesses have realized how important it is to have a strong digital presence now and in the future.”

Wilson says the digital design and development industry also provides many of the benefits professionals are looking for in a post-pandemic world.

“One of the best things about our industry is you can work from anywhere,” she said. “It allows for maximum flexibility of time, location and mobility – something we’re hearing a lot of people are looking for as they start to plan for the next stage of their careers.”

Both programs are being offered in-person at the Comox Valley campus, or in a digital, unscheduled format to provide maximum flexibility for students.

Applications for start dates in both September 2021 and January 2022 are open now. Learn more about the new post-graduate programs at www.nic.bc.ca/digital-design-development.

