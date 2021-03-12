North Island College prepares for return of in-person classes

Following a new announcement from the Provincial Health Officer regarding more in-person classes coming to B.C.’s post-secondary institutions, North Island College is preparing for in-person classes starting this fall.

NIC announced in a press release that it has been working on ensuring students continue to have safe, accessible and clear options for learning this September, which will now include more in-person learning on campus as recommended by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday, March 8.

“Faculty, staff and our Senior Education Team have been planning the Fall timetable to ensure NIC meets the varied needs of students by delivering programs on campus, digitally and a blend of both on campus and digital learning,” said NIC’s Interim President Colin Fowler. “While many programs will be returning to campus this September, some students prefer the flexibility and accessibility of online classes, so some programs will continue in a digital format.”

Fowler said NIC will release more details on specific program delivery in the coming weeks.

“Applications are now open for Fall 2021 and we encourage students to apply early as we believe programs will fill up quickly based on our current enrolment,” Fowler said.

Henry said in a letter to B.C. post-secondary presidents on Monday that she strongly supports the resumption of on-campus activities this Fall.

“I am very confident that the combination of immunization and continued application of the COVID-19 Go-Forward Guidelines for B.C.’s Post-Secondary Sector will support the safe and complete resumption of campus teaching, learning and research,” Henry said in the letter. “There are very good reasons to be confident that a return to on-campus instruction in the fall can be undertaken safely and successfully.”

NIC’s full timetable—including which classes will be offered in-person, digitally and in a blended format—will be released on May 18 at www.nic.bc.ca. Registration will open June 7 for continuing students and June 14 for new students.

Students may book an appointment online to plan their educational goals with one of NIC’s educational advisors by emailing advising@nic.bc.ca.

