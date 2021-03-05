NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

North Island College to host practical nursing info session

10 seats are open in the Port Alberni region for practical nursing program

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to an upcoming virtual information session on North Island College’s Practical Nursing program.

The March 9 session will be held from 6-7 p.m. via BlueJeans videoconferencing and will provide an overview of the program. The Practical Nursing program has opened registration for 20 seats in September 2021, with 10 seats in the Port Alberni region and 10 in Campbell River.

The session will be a chance for prospective students to ask faculty questions about Practical Nursing education. An admissions representative will also be present to take questions, as well as a current student representative.

NIC’s Practical Nursing program—which emphasizes values like nursing collaboration, leadership and safety, as well as diversity and Indigenous health—will be offered in a blended format, combining online theory courses with in-person labs in a safe, physically-distanced format.

“Practical nursing is a very rewarding discipline of health care,” said Barb McPherson, NIC’s department chair of Practical Nursing, in a press release. “You are on the front lines of patient care which allows you to build relationships with your patients and be their advocate.”

In addition to being able to meet Practical Nursing faculty and ask questions, those who attend the information session will learn about the role of practical nurses in the health-care system, as well as how the program will be structured, the expectations they will be required to meet as students and opportunities to complete their clinical hours.

Graduates of the two-year program have gone on to work in a variety of acute, complex or residential care and community settings.

NIC recently increased the accessibility of its Practical Nursing program, with seats now available in both Port Alberni and Campbell River annually, rather than alternating between the two communities.

The information session is free and welcome to all, but those interested in attending are required to register by emailing futurestudents@nic.bc.ca.

For more information on NIC’s Practical Nursing program, visit www.nic.bc.ca/health.

