North Island College to offer digital and in-person classes this fall

North Island College will offer in-person and digital delivery for many of its programs in the coming year.

NIC announced on Monday, May 10 that it has confirmed the delivery methods for all its programs for Fall 2021 and Winter 2022.

The confirmation follows an announcement from the Provincial Health Officer that in-person classes will be able to resume in September.

“Having certainty for our students has been our highest priority during these uncertain times,” said Tony Bellavia, acting academic vice president.

“We’re pleased to be able to confirm our delivery methods for the entire academic year so students can develop their educational plans with confidence.”

Program delivery options will include on-campus, digital and blended delivery, which combines digital learning and on-campus classes.

Some programs will be offered with both digital and on-campus options, providing increased flexibility and access for students.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last year and had valuable feedback from students about what programs work well with digital delivery,” said Bellavia. “To provide students with additional flexibility we’ve also identified some programs which we can offer either fully digital or fully on-campus, so students can select the delivery method that works best for them.”

Program areas with various delivery options include business, criminology, digital design + development, fine arts, tourism and hospitality and university studies.

Applications for all programs are open now. Students are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible to secure their seat so they are ready to register for classes when registration opens.

The full course timetable will be published May 18, with course registration starting for continuing students on June 7 and new students on June 14.

Students can also book online advising appointments to discuss their educational goals.

Full details on fall programs can be found online at www.nic.bc.ca/fall-2021.

