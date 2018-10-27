Nuu-chah-nulth seafood business wins big

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership was recognized with the Business Partnership of the Year award during the BC Indigenous Business Awards. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Nuu-chah-nulth seafood business in Port Alberni was named the Business Partnership of the Year during the 10th Annual BC Indigenous Business Awards in Vancouver.

The honourees were celebrated at a gala dinner ceremony on Oct. 15 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, where more than 600 people gathered to honour excellence in Indigenous business in British Columbia.

The winner, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership, is owned by six partner Nations—Ditidaht First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Uchucklesaht Tribe Government, Ucluelet First Nation Government, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation and Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations. It is a sustainable seafood business that also provides seafood development guidanace and training opportunities to its membership. After purchasing majority share in St. Jean’s Smokehouse and Cannery in 2015, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood is currently developing an authentic Aboriginal branded seafood product line.

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood thanked the Indigenous Business Awards on their Facebook page on Oct. 17.

“It was a wonderful event filled with happiness and pride. Congratulations to all the honourees and thank you to all who came out to help us celebrate,” the post read.

Launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate business excellence, the IBA program recognized 16 Indigenous businesses, entrepreneurs, partnership entities and community-owned enterprises this year.

The business partnership of the year award recognizes a specific business entity created by two or more parties that contributes to the economic well-being of an area, increases employment and training opportunities for Indigenous people and businesses and is committed to the community it serves.