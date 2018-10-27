Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership was recognized with the Business Partnership of the Year award during the BC Indigenous Business Awards. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Nuu-chah-nulth seafood business wins big

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood earns BC Indigenous Business award

A Nuu-chah-nulth seafood business in Port Alberni was named the Business Partnership of the Year during the 10th Annual BC Indigenous Business Awards in Vancouver.

The honourees were celebrated at a gala dinner ceremony on Oct. 15 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, where more than 600 people gathered to honour excellence in Indigenous business in British Columbia.

The winner, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership, is owned by six partner Nations—Ditidaht First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Uchucklesaht Tribe Government, Ucluelet First Nation Government, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation and Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations. It is a sustainable seafood business that also provides seafood development guidanace and training opportunities to its membership. After purchasing majority share in St. Jean’s Smokehouse and Cannery in 2015, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood is currently developing an authentic Aboriginal branded seafood product line.

READ: St. Jean’s Cannery thriving with Nuu-chah-nulth owners

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood thanked the Indigenous Business Awards on their Facebook page on Oct. 17.

“It was a wonderful event filled with happiness and pride. Congratulations to all the honourees and thank you to all who came out to help us celebrate,” the post read.

Launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate business excellence, the IBA program recognized 16 Indigenous businesses, entrepreneurs, partnership entities and community-owned enterprises this year.

The business partnership of the year award recognizes a specific business entity created by two or more parties that contributes to the economic well-being of an area, increases employment and training opportunities for Indigenous people and businesses and is committed to the community it serves.

Previous story
Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth seafood business wins big

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood earns BC Indigenous Business award

Election results affirmed in Alberni Valley

Re-count in two close areas conducted for ACRD

Review into prosecution of 2006 Port Alberni murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Kuu-us Crisis Line offers education for new Alberni Valley renters

RentSmart Certificate can increase the chances of receiving housing

ELECTION 2018: High school students get involved in Port Alberni election

ADSS students held their own student vote

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read