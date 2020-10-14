Ocean potential takes the spotlight at the 2020 ‘State of the Island’ Economic Summit

Kendra MacDonald is CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. She is the keynote presenter at the State of the Island Economic Summit, taking place virtually Oct. 27–29, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Kendra MacDonald, CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, will be a keynote presenter at the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s upcoming virtual State of the Island Economic Summit, taking place Oct. 27-29, 2020.

Responsible for driving innovation and growth in the ocean economy, MacDonald is focused on changing the culture of doing business in the ocean, increasing collaboration across ocean sectors and Canada’s global reach with a team working across six cities in Atlantic Canada. With substantial knowledge on a number of topics including strategy, governance, risk management, and more, MacDonald is a skilled facilitator and speaker with experience in engaging key stakeholders across international networks to accomplish outstanding results. She has led projects in a wide variety of industries including telecommunications, power and utilities, marine transportation and seafood with a focus on larger companies.

At the upcoming Summit, MacDonald will speak on Canada’s ocean opportunity, addressing the growing global demand for ocean solutions, while highlighting the benefits of cluster activity for Canada as a whole.

In her presentation, MacDonald will demonstrate the momentum that is building as Canada’s Ocean Supercluster helps drive unprecedented multi-sector collaboration, engagement across the country and internationally, and new economic activity and industry investment realized through projects that will help grow Canada’s economy in a sustainable way, now and in the future.

The Summit offers an exciting new digital format, including an event app, which allows attendees to easily set up meetings and one-on-one chats with other attendees, gain information on sessions and decide which they’d like to attend, set reminders for upcoming sessions, and more.

