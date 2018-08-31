President Donald Trump listens during a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

British Columbians appear to have changed their shopping and news habits since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

More than half of people in B.C. have paid more attention to American news than in years before, according to a new poll from Research Co. on Friday.

People aged 55 and over (64%) are more likely to say they are monitoring U.S. news more closely than those aged 35-to-54 (47%) and those aged 18-to-34 (42%).

One in four people have bought a different brand of food to avoid U.S. retailers, the survey suggests, while one in five have bought a different brand of clothing.

Another 16 per cent of British Columbians have cancelled a vacation to the U.S. since Trump’s election in 2016.

Researchers polled 800 adults in B.C. from Aug. 13 to 14 and produced the survey with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 12 times out of 20.


Most Read