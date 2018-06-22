Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

B.C. has selected Shopify Inc. to provide an e-commerce platform for the online sale of non-medical cannabis in the province.

The Liquor Distribution Branch, which will be the sole wholesale distributor and public retailer of cannabis, says the Ottawa-based company was selected because of its proven record of on-time service, user-friendly design and approach to anticipating consumer needs.

Shopify was chosen following a request for proposals earlier this year.

It will create two separate websites to fulfil online orders: one for consumers, and another for private retail stores to verify the age of purchasers on the BC Cannabis Stores’ retail website.

Couriers will also verify the age of buyers at delivery.

At-store pickup of online orders is being considered.

READ MORE: Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17

The distribution centre will located in a 6,500 square-metre facility in Richmond.

The online store will be ready in early fall once non-medical cannabis is legalized on Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves over offseason

Size, skill added to roster

UPDATE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Trees are being cleared along the highway between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Find your groove with hand drums in Port Alberni

Nanaimo-based trio will be holding drumming workshop and concert

Alberni Senior Men’s Floor Hockey League reunites

Port Alberni has always been a hockey town, even when there was no ice

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

B.C. man (pick up truck, Lucky Beer poster, and all) revels in return to Esquimalt

Rear-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie assumed command of the Maritime Forces Pacific

Mounties raid “extensive” Vancouver Island pot grow operation

Execution of 3 search warrants has yielded 3 arrests and the seizure of 2,000 marijuana plants

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

600 litres of gas stolen from Vancouver Island golf course

Suspects cut through the fence at the Nanaimo Golf Club last week

Most Read