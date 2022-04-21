Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island restaurateurs expect big summer rebound for the industry

PQBeat: Oura and Kymon Giakoumaki talk lessons learned from the pandemic, family life and more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Parksville Qualicum Beach restaurateurs Oura and Kymon Giakoumakis. Discussion includes how businesses are bouncing back as COVID-19 restrictions ease, what the business means to family life and more.

RELATED: PQBeat: COVID-19 pandemic hits food service industry hard

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatPodcastPodcastsqualicum beachRestaurantsvancouverisland

Previous story
Judge rejects gag order in suit over 2018 Elon Musk tweets

Just Posted

Derek Hanebury and Leslie Ann Gentile will be the featured readers at Electric Mermaid on April 27, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fiction for all ages featured at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni

(Photo from Wikimedia Commons)
Alberni Valley Transition Towns screens documentary about the human impact of fracking

Soccer players with Alberni Athletics youth soccer club enjoy a wrapup day under sunny skies, March 5, 2022. (AMY ANAKA PHOTO)
Alberni Athletics celebrate successful soccer season

Director Janet Schlackl leads the Urbanstreet Choir in a rehearsal at Alberni Valley United Church on April 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New community choir keeps music alive in Port Alberni