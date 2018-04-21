China Creek Campground will be part of BC Ferries vacations for the summer of 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part of BC Ferries vacations this summer.

“Under this agreement, China Creek Campground will be included in the marketing and sales of bundled accommodation and ferry packages by BC Ferries Vacations,” explains Dave McCormick, PAPA’s Director of Public Relations & Business Development. “This partnership further extends our marketing reach to an important customer target: those people actively seeking unique, authentic west coast experiences on Vancouver Island.”

BC Ferries Vacations is also enthusiastic about this partnership. Shannon White, Product Manager, notes that “China Creek will be the first campground included in our product lineup. More visitors are travelling by recreational vehicles and are looking for new, unique destinations that represent the best of the natural B.C. experience. China Creek Campground certainly offers all of the experiences that the camping enthusiast is seeking.”

China Creek Campground offers 250 tent or RV campsites ranging from wilderness to full service sites with hydro and beautiful forested or beachfront scenery. Amenities include onsite washrooms with showers, laundry facilities, a children’s playground, as well as a full service marina from April through September. Located just a 15-minute drive south of Port Alberni, China Creek Campground guests enjoy nearby access to world class fishing and hiking.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns helped facilitate the partnership, according to the port authority.

The port authority is hoping to pair the campground with other activities and tours available in the region as part of their vacation package. “We are proud of all of the recreational activities we have to offer visitors to the Alberni Valley and invite campers to come and explore the west coast of Vancouver Island,” said McCormick.

BC Ferries travelers will soon be able to book a travel and stay package for China Creek Campground online through www.bcferries.com/vacations or by calling 1-888-223-3779 Ext. 3 directly. BC Ferries Vacations offers over 100 travel packages and hundreds of hotels and activities to choose from across B.C.

Previous story
Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

Just Posted

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

City of Port Alberni ponders social development

Social planning commission would outlast councils

UPDATED: Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations ready to negotiate for fishing rights

Nations call on federal gov’t to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Most Read

  • Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

    China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part…