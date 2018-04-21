Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground will be part of BC Ferries vacations for the summer of 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part of BC Ferries vacations this summer.

“Under this agreement, China Creek Campground will be included in the marketing and sales of bundled accommodation and ferry packages by BC Ferries Vacations,” explains Dave McCormick, PAPA’s Director of Public Relations & Business Development. “This partnership further extends our marketing reach to an important customer target: those people actively seeking unique, authentic west coast experiences on Vancouver Island.”

BC Ferries Vacations is also enthusiastic about this partnership. Shannon White, Product Manager, notes that “China Creek will be the first campground included in our product lineup. More visitors are travelling by recreational vehicles and are looking for new, unique destinations that represent the best of the natural B.C. experience. China Creek Campground certainly offers all of the experiences that the camping enthusiast is seeking.”

China Creek Campground offers 250 tent or RV campsites ranging from wilderness to full service sites with hydro and beautiful forested or beachfront scenery. Amenities include onsite washrooms with showers, laundry facilities, a children’s playground, as well as a full service marina from April through September. Located just a 15-minute drive south of Port Alberni, China Creek Campground guests enjoy nearby access to world class fishing and hiking.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns helped facilitate the partnership, according to the port authority.

The port authority is hoping to pair the campground with other activities and tours available in the region as part of their vacation package. “We are proud of all of the recreational activities we have to offer visitors to the Alberni Valley and invite campers to come and explore the west coast of Vancouver Island,” said McCormick.

BC Ferries travelers will soon be able to book a travel and stay package for China Creek Campground online through www.bcferries.com/vacations or by calling 1-888-223-3779 Ext. 3 directly. BC Ferries Vacations offers over 100 travel packages and hundreds of hotels and activities to choose from across B.C.