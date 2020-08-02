Cydney Pedersen and Darien Edgeler, front, of DBA Silencing join owner/ founder Archie Cardinal, right, and Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Collette announce that DBA Silencing will receive a $10K grant from Canadian Chamber of Commerce. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni company earns $10,000 grant from Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Company produces specialized equipment for large-scale mining, logging machinery

A Port Alberni business has been awarded $10,000 from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to help them overcome challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DBA Silencing is a privately-owned company headquartered in Port Alberni—it is part of Archie Cardinal’s stable of businesses, and is located in the same compound as Handy Andy Rentals at 4917 Burde Street. DBA Silencing was one of Cardinal’s first businesses along with Handy Andy—he also owns, among others, Slammers Gym and the Italian Canadian Events Centre, both on Sixth Avenue.

“We do work for the logging industry and fishing industry, but mainly we make exhaust systems for the mining industry,” said Darien Edgeler, who manages DBA Silencing with his wife, Cydney Pedersen.

“We’ve definitely experienced a downturn in orders. The order board is looking pretty empty these days.”

DBA Silencing isn’t as well known locally, says patriarch Cardinal, but it has a worldwide reputation. “Our biggest single order was to New Guinea,” he said. “We ship primarily to the United States, but we do ship all over the globe.”

The company started as a muffler shop 40 years ago, then Cardinal—who moved to Port Alberni 38 years ago—saw all the tugboats working in coastal waters and began supplying mufflers to the tugs. Then he discovered locomotives used the same parts, only larger, and then trucks.

“Our first big fleet was the Department of Highways; they had new trucks,” he said.

Eventually, DBA Silencing began serving the mining industry; by then, the company was experienced at providing equipment for large engines such as those used in mining machinery.

Cardinal and his wife Shirley ran the business for many years, then handed it over to their daughter Tina. Cardinal’s granddaughter, Pedersen, is the third generation to run the company.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Edgeler and Pedersen applied for federal funding for the companies that qualified, so they could pay their employees. Since mining operations were permitted to continue working, and DBA Silencing’s components are considered essential, they were able to keep working. Edgeler looked for other possible sources of funding, and saw a link in an Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce newsletter for the Canadian chamber grant.

“How we found out about it is the AVCOC is doing an amazing job getting the word out about funding options,” Edgeler said. Businesses that stayed open during the pandemic but were affected by an economic downturn were eligible, so Edgeler applied.

Having a Port Alberni company chosen for this national grant is a coup, says Bill Collette, CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. “I do know that 1,100 businesses from across the country applied, and six were selected.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce grant is one of many available to businesses to help them get back on their feet following COVID-19 closures. One just has to know where to look—and that’s where Collette comes in. “There’s a lot of opportunity out there through this whole COVID-19 crisis, but you do have to apply,” he said.

“I’m just thrilled about it, a) that businesses applied and b) that this business through Darien’s application got recognized. It motivates me to continue looking for this kind of information and continue broadcasting it to businesses.”

Edgeler said DBA Silencing will use the grant to do some customer outreach, spreading the word that they are open and their insulated system for mufflers is available. “We have a unique proprietary product here and we produce it right here in the Alberni Valley.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Business and IndustrialminingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Port Alberni company earns $10,000 grant from Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Company produces specialized equipment for large-scale mining, logging machinery

Bread of Life receives $10,000 donation from Western Forest Products

The donation will go towards COVID-19 community response

Port Alberni goaltender continuing hockey career at college

Jaysen MacLean commits to the University of Jamestown Jimmies

Road construction will affect Highway 4 traffic east of Port Alberni

Temporary detour onto Highway 4 in Whiskey Creek for culvert work starts Aug. 4, 2020

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

UPDATED: Malahat traffic resumes after lane closures near Langford due to single-vehicle collision

One person injured, taken to hospital

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

Most Read